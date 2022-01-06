The cinema we will see in 2022

BarcelonaIf the pandemic does not blow up the premiere schedule again, 2022 will see the confrontation between two ways of understanding the blockbuster: that of the superheroes, who will once again exercise their dominance of the billboard, and that of Hollywood sacred cows like Tom Cruise or James Cameron. It will also be the year of the return of totems like David Cronenberg, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, the premiere of three Brad Pitt films and a good handful of biopics. It could also be a magnificent year for Catalan cinema with new films by Juan Antonio Bayona, Carla Simón, Albert Serra and Isaki Lacuesta.

Blockbusters and franchises

Blockbusters are back. Also the public to the cinemas?

Thirteen years after busting the world box office with Avatar, James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora with Avatar 2, a sequel that has not generated the interest that should be expected from the continuation of the highest grossing film in history, perhaps because 3D is no longer a claim for the public. Are the big stars still? It will be seen with the premiere (many times overdue) of the two titles starring the incombustible Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 Y Top Gun: Maverick. The Harry Potter universe will premiere the third installment of the saga Fantastic animals (Dumbledore’s secrets) with Mads Mikkelsen replacing defenestrat Johnny Depp. There will also be video game adaptations (Uncharted, with Tom Holland), disaster movies (Moonfall, from the king of the genre Roland Emmerich) and the frenetic action of Bullet train, about a train full of assassins with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock as protagonists – they will repeat in the adventure comedy The lost city–.





Superhero dominance

Marvel leads the box office but Batman warms up in the band

After 30% of the 2021 North American box office was for Marvel films, it is clear that the pace of studio releases will not slow in 2022. The multiverse will once again be the focus of the animated sequel. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, direct continuation of the box office Spiderman: no way home. In Thor: Love and thunder we will see the upgrade Natalie Portman’s: Thor’s girlfriend to Goddess of Thunder, while the interest of Black Panther: Wakanda forever lies above all in seeing how they manage the forced absence of Chadwick Boseman and that of Morbius, in the role of Jared Leto as a vampire with a conscience. Outside of Marvel, the premiere of the year will be the new Batman with Robert Pattinson, who recovers the darkness of the Nolan stage and aspires to surpass the unbeatable figures of Marvel. DC will launch its multiverse in The Flash –With Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising the role of Batman– and will premiere sequels of Aquaman Y Shazam and the superhero debut of The Rock, Black Adam, Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Another Hollywood is possible

Paul Thomas Anderson and Branagh, on the hunt for the Oscar

The most authorial Hollywood has in Paul Thomas Anderson one of its heroes; in 2022 he will premiere the teenage romantic comedy Licorice Pizza, a American graffiti without nostalgia boomer acclaimed by American critics. His great rival at the Oscars will be Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, a personal journey to the most turbulent time of the Northern Irish conflict. The alley of lost souls Guillermo del Toro’s has not been well received in the United States, where it has been overshadowed by the success of Spiderman; here, it opens on January 28. The delay in the premiere of West side story has allowed Steven Spielberg to film and his new work, The Fablemans, an intimate drama written by Tony Kushner from the family memories of Spielberg himself that will arrive at the end of the year coinciding with the ambitious Babylon by Damien Chazelle, the reconstruction of Hollywood’s beginnings as a Film Mecca, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The surprise party guest could be Three thousand years of longing, George Miller’s return seven years after the punch at the Mad Max: Fury road.





The resistance of auteur cinema

From Robert Eggers to James Gray via Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Between superheroes and blockbusters there is still room – but less and less – for independent cinema. Robert Eggers of The lighthouse has put together a brutal cast for The Northman, a Viking epic with Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and a Bjork who returns to the cinema 22 years after Dance in the dark. Kelly Reichardt, director of the best film of 2021 according to ARA critics, sets the scene Showing up in the art world, starring Michelle Williams. Another critical favorite, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, to finally premiere Drive my car, the most acclaimed film of the last Cannes. The Italian Luca Guadagnino will meet again with Timothée Chalamet in Bones & all and the British Jonathan Glazer (Under the skin) will adapt Martin Amis in Zone of interest. Also coming (perhaps to Cannes?) New works by essential filmmakers such as the French Claire Denis (Feu), the Taiwanese Hou Hsiao-Hsien (Shulan river) and James Gray (Armageddon time, with Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong from Succession).

Cinema matters to platforms

Scorsese’s reunion with DiCaprio and De Niro, the most anticipated film

As the success of Don’t look up, the cinema is not only a prestigious bet for platforms. Netflix has taken a liking to blockbusters and will release its most expensive movie in 2022, The Gray Man, a spy film by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) who faces two former CIA agents (Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling). On the platform there will be space for the thriller futuristic Escape from Spiderhead, for the film version of the series Luther and for him Pinocchio animated by Guillermo del Toro, but also for the new works of Noah Baumbach (White Noise, adaptation of Don Delillo with Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver), Richard Linklater (the experimental animation Apollo 10 ½) and David Fincher (the thriller criminal The Killer). Amazon will finally release the thriller erotic Deep waters, in which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met, and Apple TV + one of the most anticipated titles of the year, the crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s seventh collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and the ten with Robert De Niro. It is not, by the way, the first time that the director works with his two muses: they already coincided in 2015 in a short paid for by a Macau casino.

Animated sequels

How to squeeze the ‘Shrek’, ‘Gru’ and ‘Toy Story’ franchises

The animated cinema of Hollywood continues installed in the sequelitis and a good part of the novelties of 2022 belong to successful franchises. It is the case of Litghyear, Buzz Lightyear’s solo adventure Toy story, but also from the prequel Minions: The Origin of Gru or from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, new spin-off feline of the saga Shrek. The exception would be Net, Pixar fantasy about a teenage girl who transforms into a big panda when she gets excited. In independent animation it is easier to find originality: Flee, which tells the true story of an Afghan refugee, could be nominated for Oscars in the categories of Best Animated Film, International Film, and Documentary.

Obsession for ‘biopics’

Baz Luhrmann brings the life of Elvis Presley to the screen

Hollywood is no stranger to the current cult of celebrity and fosters it through the biographical genre, a claim as effective as the current franchise. The biopic most anticipated of 2022 is Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, in which the little-known Austin Butler plays the King of Rock and Tom Cruise his manager, Tom Parker. You will not be the only singer who will go through the biographical screening: also Withney Huston with I wanna dance with somebody and Kurt Cobain with Come as you are. Ana de Armas will be Marylin Monroe in Blonde, signed by Andrew Dominick, and Will Smith the father of Venus and Serena Williams e The Williams method. Jessica Chastain stars Tammy Faye’s eyes, about the fall from grace of an evangelical telepreacher. And Joaquin Phoenix will be Napoleon in the biopic historical Kitbag prepared by Ridley Scott.

The year of Catalan cinema?

Works by some of the most important directors in the country will be premiered

After a time of many tears and lamentations, 2022 points to an important year for Catalan cinema. Its most international director, Juan Antonio Bayona, will premiere on Netflix with The Snow Society, about the survivors of the tragedy in the Andes that already inspired the film Viuen! It is also inspired by real events One year, one night, Isaki Lacuesta’s approach to the Bataclan attack inspired by the book by Ramón González and with a cast led by Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and the acting debut of C. Tangana. The pandemic forced Carla Simón to delay the filming of Alcarràs, but this year the new film from the director of Estiu 1993, that recreates the last harvest made by a family in the field that they have worked for decades. Will also arrive this year Bora Bora, by Albert Serra, a love story sui generis filmed in French Polynesia with Benoît Magimel, Sergi López and Cécile Guilbert. Jaime Rosales (Wild sunflowers, with Anna Castillo and Oriol Pla), Cesc Gay (the film of five stories Stories not to tell), Oriol Paulo (God’s crooked lines, from the book by Torcuato Luca de Tena) and the always prolific Dani de la Orden (The test). Spanish cinema will see the return of the series Camera Cafe in the form of a film and the new works of Carlos Vermut (Manticore), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Like this) and Alberto Rodríguez (Model 77, based on an actual riot at Modelo prison).





Terror takes center stage

Squirting aftermath and a Cronenbergs double

Unsurprisingly in these apocalyptic times, the harvest of terror will be bountiful this year, starting with the franchise’s impending resurrection. scream, which will be followed by a sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre produced by Netflix that pits Leatherface against influencers and the third installment of Halloween by David Gordon Green, titled with a Halloween ends that is a bit hard to believe. But not all are sequels: Jordan Peele will premiere the mysterious Nope, which will reunite him with Daniel Kaluuya from Let me out. Another modern horror genius, Ari Aster, will feature Joaquin Phoenix in Disappointment Blvd. and Scott Derrickson returns to terror after his Marvel jobs with Black phone, about a wizard who kidnaps children (Ethan Hawke). 2022 will also be the Cronenberg year: David will premiere Crimes of the future, that the director of The fly has shot in Greece with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, and their son Brandon the thriller horror and science fiction Infinity pool, with Alexander Skarsgård.