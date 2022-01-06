The certainty that Club América received about Brian Ocampo

Almost unintentionally, the conversations between the board of directors of the Eagles of America and the environment of Brian Ocampo, became one of the main stories of the Stove Soccer of the MX League, before the beginning of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament, in which, by the way, the cast of Santiago Solari debuts this Friday, January 7th against Puebla.

Everything tended to Cream blue He would stay with the Uruguayan forward’s file, just by making him a forceful and bulky proposal for his salary, given that from the first moments of 2022, he was left in the condition of a free agent after having rejected the renewal offer by the National Football Club.

Along these lines, while the Rio de la Plata cast claims a percentage of the amounts that are handled in the operation for training rights – in fact it transpired that it is what at this time would be slowing down the arrival of Brian Ocampo to Mexico City– las Eagles of America They wrote down a piece of information that gives them a little more clarity to reach the desired outcome.

It turns out that this Wednesday, January 5, National began his preseason prior to the start of Uruguayan Championship of the highest category of the soccer league system of your country. For the same, he communicated through his verified accounts of social networks, the elements included for the work that the strategist will develop Pablo Repetto.

And in question, the great absence of the list is that of Brian Ocampo, which, apparently, if you do not rule out continuing in the Handbag, at least, he is negotiating the team where he will play in 2022. Perhaps, Águilas Monumental, could have known that the offer that was made to him from Nest, in principle, it is the most tempting. It remains to wait if it is for the amount that the protagonist considers sufficient reason to decline other options.