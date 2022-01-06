The case of Elizabeth Holmes: rise and fall

Compared to this, the blood tests must have seemed like child’s play, especially since Holmes was an innate salesperson, as good at twisting reality as Steve Jobs himself. This is an interview from 2005, on the Tech Nation radio show in which he explained what Theranos was:

“We focused on creating a personalized medical tool that all patients could use at home, so that, every day, the patient can have a real-time analysis of their blood samples.”

Who would not acclaim such an invention? Theranos was turning a cumbersome, uncertain and time-consuming medical process into something simple and painless. “It is a small needle that draws out a drop of blood,” he explained. The software would do the rest.

Tech Nation host Moira Gunn has a master’s degree in computer science and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering philosophy, but she was in awe. “How old are you, Elizabeth?” He asked.

“I am 21 years old,” Holmes replied.

His age was brought up not to dismantle what he was saying, but to underline how impressive his claims were. “I’m going to tell my two kids that they better start focusing,” Gunn said.

Holmes claimed that the Theranos device was in “the production phase.” “In fact, we hope to give it to a pharmaceutical partner in the middle to the end of this year,” he added. Thirteen years later, when the company was dissolved, it had not successfully launched any gadgets.

In 2005, however, reinventing blood tests at age 21 was not enough, so deep were our expectations of genius. When Holmes was asked about his future, he gave a typical Silicon Valley response: They haven’t seen anything yet.

Theranos already had prototypes for the “next generations” of its device, he said. They had been miniaturized to be faster and updated for “higher performance.” According to her, it would be an automatic process. “You don’t even have to touch the device with your finger,” he said.