The Arnold Schwarzenegger curl for giant biceps

The Arnold Schwarzenegger biceps exercise when I was a bodybuilder and Mister Olympia

when I was a bodybuilder and Mister Olympia This is how the concentrated dumbbell curl is performed

Dumbbell and Barbell Biceps for Bigger Arms

Big arms: the 25 minute workout to get your biceps firing

Seven-time Mister Olympia champion in his golden age as a bodybuilder, the legend Arnold schwarzenegger continues to be a fitness icon and role model for anyone who likes to train hard in the gym. And this time it’s time to see a video of one of his favorite exercises for the arms: the concentrated bicep curl, standing.

The usual thing is to do it sitting on a bench, with the arm supported by the thigh for greater stability, but Arnold did it many times, standing and bent over to pull with more kilos and look for a brutal pump in the arms.

Dumbbell Concentrated Bicep Curl

The concentrated bicep curl allows you to work the biceps in a concentrated way as it isolates the muscle and facilitates good control of the movement in each repetition. That is, you must perform slowly and very concentrated, feeling the muscle. Aim for biceps and brachialis anterior work. It is an ideal exercise to achieve a good peak in the biceps.

More basic bicep exercises

In addition to the concentrated curl, don’t forget the alternating standing dumbbell curl, hammer curl, waiter curl, and the Scott Bench Z-bar straight bar curl. And, of course, the supine or neutral grip pull-ups. Anyway, here we remind you of the 21 best exercises for your biceps.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io