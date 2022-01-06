The 9 best movies you can watch from home in January 2022 – Movie News

‘Thriller’, action, fantasy, animation, Marvel … This month comes loaded with all genres and for all audiences.





With the arrival of streaming platforms and their brutal proliferation, the range of movies that we can watch from home has multiplied by the hundreds. And best of all, many of them hit the screen in our living room just a few months after being released in theaters.

Although no one will deny that the experience of watching a movie on the big screen is unbeatable, the truth is that it is often we have titles in the inkwell and that, when we see them once and for all, we give thanks for not having missed it. Maybe this is what happens to you with the films we have selected below, or maybe you have already seen some of them but were looking forward to seeing it again. As long as you spend an entertaining movie time, we will have accomplished the mission.

Take note below of some of the best films that reach the different platforms in January 2022.

Despues de. Lost souls

Just four months after its premiere on the big screen, the third film in Anna Todd’s literary saga, Despues de. Lost souls, can be seen from home by the hand of Amazon Prime Video. In it we meet again the leading couple that has managed to captivate their fans around the world so much, Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), who despite all their attempts to move forward with their own, continue to confront each other. complications in your relationship.

On this occasion, the couple will be handling an important decision that Tessa has made about her future, while some family secrets that affect them both begin to come to light. For the first time, the couple will begin to wonder if it is really worth fighting, but the good news is that they will not decide now, but it will be a fourth film that was shot right after the third, After. Infinite love, the one that puts the final finishing touch on the adolescent love story.

Premiere: It is available on Amazon Prime Video from January 3.

Eternals

Acclaimed filmmaker Chloé Zhao for her title Nomadland has made his Marvel debut directing Eternals, Marvel’s latest film. The Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is opening up numerous paths and showing the public different characters that we had not seen on the big screen until now.

Eternals tells the story of the Celestials, cosmic entities that began to genetically experiment with humans. His intention was to create super-powerful individuals capable of doing good, however, in his creation his nemesis were born: the Deviants, destroying and creating chaos in its wake. Both races have been at odds forever, however, after the defeat of these terrible creatures the Eternal they believed that it was all over. But, the Deviants have returned for the final battle. The cast features the faces of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, among others.

Premiere: Available on Disney + on January 12.

The moor

Premiered at the Sitges Festival 2021, Netflix’s new original horror title is directed by David Casademunt, and starring actress Inma Cuesta. The film tells the story of Lucía, a woman who lives in a small house away from the madding crowd and in the middle of a deserted place, with her son. However, the tranquility they have decided to choose does not last long when threatened by a strange and terrible creature that will become their worst nightmare.

Premiere: It is available on Netflix on January 6.

Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman returns to the big screen with this ‘thriller’ directed by one of the creators of the incredible HBO series Westworld, we mean Lisa Joy. In this hectic dystopian adventure, Jackman will be accompanied by Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Mae, and alongside Thandiwe Newton as Watts, his co-worker.

The world has suffered a serious flood and the streets as they knew them are not what they were, as are the people who inhabit them. Nicolas Bannister (Jackman) has a business that allows anyone who agrees to remember past fragments of your life and return to them in an immersive, almost real way. Nicolas’s life changes when he meets Mae, a mysterious woman you want to remember where you left your keys. They both fall madly in love with each other, until one day Mae disappears for no reason. Nic will do everything possible to recover, but for this he will have to cross a really dangerous path Between the past and the present.

Premiere: Available on HBO Max on January 27.

Mother / Android



The good dose of science fiction comes to January with this ‘thriller’ starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee smith Y Raul Castillo. The plot takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a group of androids has started a war against humanity. In the midst of this chaos, Georgia, pregnant, and her boyfriend, Sam, try to find a refuge so they can take care of the baby they are expecting and try to survive together. However, nobody expected what would trigger this situation and nobody has taught them to live in a world ruled by zombie androids.

Premiere: It is available on Netflix on January 7.

Space Jam: New Legends

Team Looney strikes again. On this occasion, Michael B. Jordan will not be in charge of accompanying these famous cartoons in this new adventure. In this second part, the chosen NBA superstar is Lebron James. The basketball player has been trapped with his son Dom in a digital space in which an evil entity known as AI is in control of his life and will manage his actions at will. To return home and save his son, LeBron James must play the game of his life, join forces with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the characters from the Looney tunes and face some players digitized by AI.

Premiere: Available on HBO Max on January 18.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía

If you loved the stories of Drac, Johnny, and Mavis in the first three films of the Hotel Transylvania animated franchise, you will be delighted to know that the premiere of the fourth film is just around the corner. It does not reach theaters, but will be released exclusively and at no additional cost to Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Thus, although the viewing experience changes, we can once again have fun with the crazy stories of these always hilarious monsters from our own home.

What to expect from the new movie? In Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía Drac and his people undergo a radical change. Johnny, Dracula’s son-in-law, begins to sense that his father-in-law does not accept him for not being like him and his group, so he goes to ask for help from Van Helsing, who gives him the Monstrifying Ray. From then on, everything turns into chaos: monsters turn into humans and humans turn into monsters. Will they be able to reverse the situation before it is too late?

Premiere: January 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

Ice road

Released in theaters last summer, it reaches Amazon Prime Video the new action tape of Liam Neeson, Ice Road, a film directed by Jonathan Hensleigh (The Punisher) which with her returns to get behind the cameras of a feature film after a period of 10 years without taking the baton of any project.

It is not the best movie of 2021, but with it you are guaranteed a couple of hours of absolute entertainment and of being glued to the seat, because it will hardly leave you time to breathe. The history? In it, Neeson plays Mike McCann, a professional driver who has to lead a group of truck drivers who have been tasked with a dangerous rescue mission after the collapse of a remote diamond mine. The good news is that there are survivors. The bad news, that they are in a frozen place that is thawing and whose transit can be absolutely lethal.

Premiere: January 21 on Amazon Prime Video.