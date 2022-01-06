Taylor Swift and Selena Gómez show their tender friendship in a viral video of Tiktok | Big Bang

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift He has made it clear to us that their friendship has always been cared for (or so it seems from what we have seen). From the 2008Both artists started their relationship and until now they have managed to maintain it. It does not matter how many projects each one has, that is not an obstacle to continue taking care of themselves in some way.

It has been a long time since the singers show their friendship through social networks, but now that has changed. The November 14, 2021, a video of Taylor went viral on Tiktok and this is due to an incredible reason: in the clip it appears Selena Gomez by his side. Without a doubt, this event surprised all his fans who did not hesitate to show their love in the comments.

From what we have been able to observe, Gomez was in the backstage of the program Saturday night Live, where Swift was invited to promote her recent re-recorded album, Net (Taylor’s Version) and perform the new 10-minute version of All Too Well. Before Taylor came on set, he decided to joke around a bit about Tiktok with Selena.

Selena and Taylor, a true friendship

This is how the tender video arose in which both interpret an audio of Luke Franchina in which he says: “Oh no! My bestie is a bad bitch “(Oh no! My best friend is a bad bitch). This is the moment that has revolutionized her fans, since Taylor is the one who utters those words to reference what Selena is talking about. Gomez is shown turning around and giggling an evil giggle.

In addition, the clip has not only gone viral in November, but in the recent 2022 it continues to appear in the category of “For you”. In fact, so far the film has more than 18 million of “I like”. A viral that continues to show us that real friendships yes they exist.

The last time we saw a post from both boards was in the Instagram from Selena on March 2021. There, Gomez would dedicate some nice words to her friend in an indirect (very direct) way: “Missing this one.” We will repeat what a fan of the video answered: At some point they will release a song together?