Superheroes are back in force in 2022 to rescue Hollywood

A battery of large productions with which they want to recover the ground lost by the pandemic. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame raised 2,797 million dollars; In 2020, with theaters closed for most of the year, the highest grossing film was Chinese The Eight Hundred, with only 461 million, and in this 2021 that ends, the new adventure of Spider-man managed to reach 1,082 million.

After a 2021 in which Spider-Man: No Way Home caused the return of the spectators to the cinema -although far from the figures of Avengers: Endgame in 2019 -Hollywood relies again for 2022 on superheroes -from Morbius to Batman, Thor or Spider-Man– and in highly anticipated sequels, such as Avatar or Top Gun.

The big studios deploy all their strength in 2022 to triple those income and their great bet to achieve it are the superheroes.

BATMAN AND CIA. The superheroes return, Batman, Thor, and Morbius appears. The first to arrive in the rooms will be Morbius, which finally opens in January after a year and a half of several postponements due to the pandemic.

Jared Leto takes the role of Dr. Michael Morbius or the living vampire in what is the first feature film of this Marvel antihero.

In March comes another of the most anticipated, the new Batman with Robert Pattinson as the bat man, accompanied by Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano or Andy Serkis, under the direction of Matt Reeves, in a new beginning of the saga after the abandonment of Ben Affleck.

Thor / Chris Hemsworth returns in the sequel to Ragnarok (2017), which left him sitting on the throne of Asgard, although in search of a place in which to establish his people. Taika Waititi repeats as director and returns to the saga Natalie Portman as a superhero.

In May, Dr. Strange plunges into the Multiverse of madness in an installment in which Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes after his experience with the Spider-man by Tobey Macguire and in which Benedict Cumberbatch will be with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

SEQUEL. We will have to wait until November to see Wakanda Forever, sequel to Black Panther, shot after the death of its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), and in December for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Jason Momoa as the marine superhero and Nicole Kidman as her mother, Atlanna.

There will also be superheroes in animation tapes such as DC League of Super-Pets, to be released in May, or the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in theaters in October.

WILL THIS YEAR COME? The long-awaited second installment of the highest grossing film in history, Avatar, that since 2009 has raised 2,847 million dollars, is announced for December 16 of this year, but it is not ruled out that it will change the date, after years of production and delays.

James Cameron gives information on the sequel with dropper. In September of last year, the director assured that the filming of two new installments had been completed and that only post-production work was missing, which in the case of Avatar it is a huge task.

ANOTHER RETURN. Another of the great comebacks of the year is that of Top Gun, one of Tom Cruise’s most famous films, who gets back into the shoes of Maverick, who thirty years after the history of the original is still wearing his leather jacket, his aviator glasses and his motorcycle. The premiere is scheduled for November.

And in September another helping of Cruise, in the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible, a film that was talked about a lot during the pandemic due to the explosion of the actor –and producer– due to the fact that part of the team did not wear the mask during filming.

MORE SEQUELS. Jurassic World Dominion, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is the continuation of Fallen Kingdom (2018), and its main incentive is the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, protagonists of the original story directed by Spielberg, Jurassic park (1993). It arrives in June.

The new movie of Downton abbey, with its British elegance and its wonderful actors (Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joane Froggart or Hugh Bonneville) opens in March.

In april comes Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, third installment of the saga created by JK Rowling, prequel to the world of Harry Potter.

Although it is not a sequel, it is a remake of a famous and adapted novel, Death on the nile, one of the most popular of Agatha Christie that arrives at the cinema in February from the hand of Kenneth Branagh, with stars like Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright and others.

ANIMATION. The world of animation is loaded this year and among the titles planned include Lightyear, the prequel to Toy story starring the fantastic pilot doll who made the phrase “to infinity and beyond” fashionable.

It will be released in the second half of the year, while the second installment of Sonic, an adaptation of the popular video game, arrives in April.

In December another character came out of the virtual world, Super Mario Bros and in July it’s the turn of the peculiar Minions.

A lot of offer, although not very original, to attract viewers to rooms that were empty for a long time.



