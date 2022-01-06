Stunning video of the Webb telescope moving away from Earth

The European Space Agency has released a video of the Webb Space Telescope separating from the rocket that launched it from Earth. The video may be our last glimpse of the $ 10 billion telescope, which is currently heading for a destination 1.5 million kilometers away.

Webb is designed to observe the earliest era of the universe in great detail. It was launched from French Guiana on December 25 aboard an Ariane 5 rocket, which provided thrust for about 26 minutes after takeoff. Shortly after its upper (or second) stage engine shut down, the telescope separated from the rocket and began traveling on its own. That’s the moment shown in the video below: the Webb heading into space like a baby bird emerging from its nest.

In the video, we see the reflective back of the telescope. Earth is in the upper corner of the frame, with the Sinai Peninsula visible. Automatic deployment of the solar panel by the telescope begins at 1:10 of the video, and as the telescope is moved away from the camera frame it becomes almost glaringly white, as a result of reflected sunlight.

Webb’s destination is Lagrange point 2 (or L2). L2 is one of the five positions in which a spacecraft can take advantage of the gravitational pulls of both the Earth and the Sun to stay in place. In other words, a telescope can be positioned at a Lagrange point to reduce its fuel consumption and thus extend its useful life in space. L2 is ideal for the Webb because it allows the spacecraft to keep the Sun, Earth, and Moon behind, allowing an unobstructed view of the universe.

Until wed oles January 5, the Webb there was unfolded the tripod for your secondary mirror, the last step in deploying the telescope as you head towards L2. Previously, the telescope had deployed and adjusted the five layers of its huge sun visor, which will protect the spacecraft from radiation. In about 6 months, Webb will begin his scientific mission, looking deep into the cosmos for discoveries.

We can only see the fully deployed telescope in digital renderings, as it does not carry any kind of selfie camera, nor are there any plans to attempt to take pictures of the Webb once it reaches L2. As of this writing, the telescope is almost 70% of the way to L2, according to NASA tracker, and travel to ma s of 1,600 kilometers per hour. So the ESA video is likely the last look we get of the spacecraft, which is expected to operate for at least 5 to 10 years and improve. our knowledge of galaxies, exoplanets and more.