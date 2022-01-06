Steven Spielberg explains what his new version of Love without barriers is like

The director dreamed of making this film respecting the theatrical musical

of 1957 and the film of 1961. It contributed an intense Latin component to him.

Steven Spielberg raised his glass. It was the first take I had recorded of the film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical. Love without barriers. “It is a tradition in our tapes to toast the first take and the last,” he is heard saying in the video that was recorded from that moment on set. It was a dream for him. So excited was he that he compared his excitement to what he felt doing the iconic ET, the alien in 1982, he told in a talk in which EL COLOMBIANO was present. “I jumped out of my chair, sang and danced with the cast, singing out of tune and dancing like I had three left feet during rehearsals,” he said with a laugh. A great team Love without barriers (West side story as its title in English) is an iconic musical (see Background), only this is another musical, the one that Spielberg always wanted to do and for that, as director and producer, he associated with big names: the writer Tony Kushner, winner of the Pulitzer and Tony winners (the Oscars of the North American theater), who also served as executive producer; dancer Justin Peck, another Tony Award winner, who choreographed the film’s musical numbers; the renowned director Gustavo Dudamel, who directed the musical recording; and the actress Rita Moreno (89 years old), as executive producer, who played the role of Anita in the film Love without barriers of 1961 and won an Oscar for it.

With this team he launched into the ring, but not before having a conversation with the recently deceased Stephen Sondheim, the writer of Love without barriers as a musical play. “Steve was the first person I met when I looked for the rights to make our version of West side story“And added that he was always very involved in the project,” he commented on Tony’s scripts, had ideas and an open dialogue was maintained with him during the process of going from one draft to another. Also, he was very committed, Steve was for three weeks, five days a week, sitting next to me in the recording studio. It was a great honor to share that, ”commented Spielberg. Dialogues in Spanish The characters in this love story speak Spanish and in the film they are bilingual, they go from Spanish to English as a Latino can do in New York in his daily life. The particular thing is that when they speak in Spanish they do not put subtitles in English, was it intentional? – Yes, says Spielberg. “I did not subtitle the dialogues in Spanish for a matter of respect and to recognize a context in which both languages ​​are spoken. I want English and Spanish-speaking spectators to congregate in the room and that during the projection the laughter of groups that understand certain things in Spanish can be heard ”. Most of the protagonists are of Latino origin, even if they were born in the United States: Rachel Zegler (of a Colombian mother), Ariana DeBose (of a Puerto Rican father), David Álvarez (of Cuban parents), Josh Andrés Rivera (of a Puerto Rican family) and also Rita Moreno, who in addition to being a producer has a small role: “It was not easy. I’m not going to say I wasn’t envious, it would be a lie. He wished he could be so young again, but he wouldn’t be. Still my role was wonderful, I loved every scene I was in, “said Moreno.