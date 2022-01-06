stars Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies – FayerWayer

Today Apple TV + announced the order for the series “Manhunt,” a limited series created by Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA nominated writer and producer Monica Beletsky (“Fargo,” “Leftovers,” “Friday Night Lights”), who is also the showrunner and executive producer.

“Manhunt” is a true crime series based on the shocking events of Lincoln’s assassination, its aftermath, and James Swanson’s best-selling book. The limited series stars 2021 Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies (“The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Outlander”) as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s secretary of war and friend, who almost went crazy over the need to catch Stand and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy. Emmy-nominated Carl Franklin (“Devil in a Blue Dress,” “Mindhunter”) will serve as director and executive producer.

Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, “Manhunt” will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the struggle to preserve and protect the ideals that were the basis of Lincoln’s rebuilding plans, themes that impact on the actuality.

The series heavily features black historical figures whose lives were intertwined with the escape, the chase, and the subsequent serious crime investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave to the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and gave him a safe harbor after his crime.

“Manhunt” marks creator Monica Beletsky’s first order with Apple TV +, who has a multi-year deal, which was recently renewed.

The series will be produced for Apple TV + by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Layne Eskridge is an executive producer along with James Swanson, author of the bestselling and award-winning book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer.” Michael Rotenberg and Richard Abate are executive producers on behalf of 3 Arts, and Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov are executive producers for Walden Media.

Manzana

“Manhunt” joins an expanding line of this highly anticipated Apple Original series to be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including “WeCrashed,” based on the hit podcast starring award winners Jared Leto and Anne. Hathaway, who also serve as executive producers; “The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray,” a new limited series based on the poignant novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback; “Masters of the Air,” from Amblin Television by Steven Spielberg and Playtone by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; “High Desert,” a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; and “City on Fire,” a new drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name, written and produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and more.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV + became the first fully original streaming service to launch worldwide, releasing more original hits and receiving more award accolades faster than any other streaming service. . Apple Original movies, documentaries and series have received 160 awards and 566 award nominations in less than two years.