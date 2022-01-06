Sony is ahead of Apple and announces the founding of its mobility division: Sony Mobility Inc. – News – Hybrids and Electric

The automotive sector is being involved in a paradigm shift brought about by the arrival of the electric car, and with it multiple technology firms see the opportunity to enter it in a disruptive way. Apple is working on an autonomous electric car (although without official confirmation), while Xiaomi will have its first electric car in 2024. However, Of all the technology companies, the most advanced has its plans without a doubt is Sony, who has announced the creation of a division dedicated to mobility called Sony Mobility Inc..

The company has taken advantage of the CES that is being held in Las Vegas these days to also unveil another conceptual electric car that joins the Sony Vision-S presented years ago. It is the Sony Vision-S 02, an electric SUV that aims to become the first model manufactured in series by the Japanese company if it finally decides to manufacture electric cars.

Nevertheless The birth of Sony Mobility Inc. is not solely due to the mass production of electric carsRather, its objective established in the first instance is to develop technology close to the automotive sector. In fact, they make it clear that at the moment they are only evaluating the entry into the electric car market, but since they already have two fully functional concept models, it is most likely that in the end they will end up launching their own vehicles.

Sony Vision-S 02, the electric SUV introduced by Sony today.

Sony comments on the mission of its new mobility division: “In order to accelerate and launch new proposals that further evolve the mobility experience, Sony will establish an operating company” Sony Mobility Inc. “in the spring 2022, through which the company intends to explore the entry into the electric vehicle market “.

The Japanese company makes it clear, then, that for the moment the priority is the development of autonomous driving technology, for which they are already carrying out tests in circumstances of real use in Europe. Sony clarifies about the functions of the new division: “The new company will aim to make the best use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies, to help realize a world in which everyone can live in harmony with each other. robots on a daily basis, fill people with excitement and contribute to society. With the Vision-S, which contributes to the evolution of mobility, together with the autonomous entertainment robot aibo, and the Airpeak drone, Sony will try to continue creating new value in various fields “.