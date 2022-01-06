Selena Gomez reflects on turning 30

Selena Gomez tells how wearing makeup affected her mental health since she was 7 years old.

Selena Gomez tells how wearing makeup affected her mental health since she was 7 years old. 6 lessons from Selena Gomez on mental health.

Selena Gomez She rose to fame at the age of seven, long before she starred in ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ when she was a teenager. That has been a long time and the child star we met has given way to a woman who is already close to thirty. But far from being concerned about the famous ‘crisis of 30’, the American interpreter claims to be “excited”. This is what he has told in an interview for the medium ‘People’.

Selena will reach her third decade on July 22, 2022, but she just reflected on her age and says that: “I love growing up”Although this was not always the case since “when I was younger, I was scared and I thought that at this point my life would be very different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I expected, and I couldn’t be more excited.’ I stopped worrying about what people have to say and it has been wonderful. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition to her 30th birthday, Selena Gómez has many good things waiting for her this year, such as the release of ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’, which will air on Amazon Prime on January 14. After a decade playing Count Dracula’s vampire daughter Mavis, Selena says she feels “bittersweet” having to say goodbye. “I’m a bit sad, but we had a great time. I was 20 when we made the first movie, and now I’m about to turn 30, so it’s pretty strong. “

The change from Disney girl to mature woman it’s quite noticeable on Selena. One of the points in which her development stands out the most in terms of age is having been one of the celebrities who have most emphasized make mental health visible. First, he did it by publicizing his bipolar disorder and recently created his own company, ‘WonderMind’, a communication platform that includes a network of ‘podcasts’ that help take care of the well-being of the human mind.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io