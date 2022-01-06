Selena Gomez reflects on her age: ‘I stopped worrying about what people have to say’ | News

The child star that was Selena Gomez she has remained in the past to make way for the mature and fulfilled woman that she is today. The American singer will celebrate her 30th birthday in a few months (exactly July 22), something that has her very excited. However, in a recent interview, the actress also confessed that it was not always like that, because she was concerned about the expectations that others had of her when she reached a certain age. “I love growing up”, said to People. “When I was younger, I was scared and thought that by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I expected, and I couldn’t be more excited.’ I stopped caring about what people have to say, and it’s been wonderfulor “, commented the interpreter, who participates in the new film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, almost 10 years after he did it for the first installment of this animated film. Selena voiced Count Dracula’s vampire daughter, Mavis, character that will finally say goodbye. “I’m a little sad. But we had a great time. I was 20 when we made the first movie, and I’m about to turn 30 now, so it’s pretty wild. Much has changed for me in many good ways”, He reflected. At the age of 29, Gomez is fully aware of the projects in which she participates, something that is very different from what happened in her childhood when she began her career. In August of last year, during a press panel of the Association of Television Critics of the United States, the actress recalled her years as a child star, and assured that despite the success she achieved at this stage, at that time she did not understand what it was happening around him. “I gave up my life for being at Disney at a very young age. I didn’t know exactly what I was doing. It was a girl who didn’t know what she was doing, she just ran around the set, “she recalled. “Now I feel like a sponge. I absorb all the wisdom that I can. It’s really nice to go back to the small screen and be cast according to my actual age, which is something that rarely happens. I don’t know if I’m a good actress, I just limit myself to doing my job, “he added.