Selena Gomez ‘excited’ to turn 30 this year

The search continues for two Americans missing after a plane crash in Panama

Panama City, Jan 5 (EFE) .- A joint task force continues with the search and rescue operation of two Americans, ages 57 and 70, who disappeared on Monday when the plane in which they were traveling along with three other occupants landed of emergency and sank a sector of the Pacific coast of the country. Major Oriel Reyes, from the National Aeronaval Service (Senan) said this Wednesday at a press conference that despite the fact that more than 50 hours have passed since the moment of the incident, “the search is active, it has not yet passed to the monitoring phase.” “It is unfortunate, but the chances that people are alive, as time goes by, diminish, but nevertheless we want to give the family peace of mind (…) try to give them an answer,” declared Reyes. 150 people participate in the operation, including personnel from the Senan, the Fire Department, the Red Cross and the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc). “We have coordinated the maximum of our efforts, which includes the Joint Task Force, we have used 6 aircraft that have flown over a coverage of more than 100 square nautical miles, and the presence of our naval means on the scene has been from the first moment They have stayed even at night, “Reyes said. The primary objective is to try to recover the two missing persons, and secondly “but not least” the wreckage of the aircraft so that the Civil Aviation Authority (AAC) can investigate the causes of the accident, he added. In this sense, a bathymetry equipment, a sonar that makes a reading of the seabed, helps in the objective of recovering the plane. In the aircraft with US registration N5535J, according to official data, five people were traveling, three of whom, including the pilot, were rescued on Monday alive. The three survivors “were left floating in the sea with a briefcase,” said the director of the Civil Aeronautical Authority (AAC), Captain Gustavo Pérez, on Tuesday. The two people who remain missing “did not get out of the aircraft,” said the pilot, said Pérez, who specified that they had the “coordinates where the device fell” and the currents that could have dragged it were studied. According to the pilot’s account, the aircraft presented mechanical defects that forced it to land, and “the ship sank so fast” that there was no time “to take the raft or life jackets,” said Pérez. The US Embassy in Panama confirmed Tuesday that “four US citizens were on board the” crashed plane, and that “two of them were found and have received consular assistance.” “We appreciate the cooperation of the Panamanian authorities in the search and rescue operations to find the two people who are still missing,” said the diplomatic legation. The incident occurred on Monday at 15:00 local time (20:00 GMT). An official source told Efe on Monday that the wrecked ship was making a private trip from the tourist island of Contadora to Chame. The pilot of the aircraft reported an engine failure and reported that he was going to land after which contact was lost, the source added. (c) EFE Agency