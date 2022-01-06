Scandals and covid force a Golden Globes behind closed doors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has confirmed that the 79th edition of the Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 9 at the Beverly Hilton hotel without the traditional red carpet that famous people parade through and it will not have either. public or broadcast by the NBC network. The excuse is the covid, but in the background are the accusations against the members of the HFPA for discrimination, corruption and sexism.

Last February the newspaper Los Angeles Times published a series of investigations where it denounced that among the 87 members of the association there was no black person. He also targeted corruption and blackmail cases to favor certain nominations. It was reported that there were paid trips to France in luxury hotels to 30 members of the HFPA by the team of the Netflix series Emily in Paris .

The association reacted with the appointment of a diversity director, recruited 21 new members, including six black journalists, and updated its code of conduct. But even so, most actors and publicists have considered it insufficient. Even companies like Netflix or Warner Bros have called for a boycott.

Tom Cruise returned the three statuettes he had for Born on July 4th , Jerry maguire , Y Magnolia . Scarlett Johansson made harsh statements about alleged sexist questions and comments from members of the association and Mark Ruffalo declared not to be proud of the Golden Globe received.