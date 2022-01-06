Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, technical sheet with features and price

Samsung has just made its new S21 FE official, the “budget” version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. It is still a high-end model, although it is the younger brother within the Galaxy S family. In this generation the philosophy of the S20 FE is maintained: a top-of-the-line terminal, but with some compromises.

We are going to tell you in depth the Features and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a terminal that comes to compete in the high-end range below 800 euros, an attractive price in view of the figures we see in this segment.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE data sheet

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Screen 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels, 401 dpi)

Refresh rate: 120 Hz; touch sampling: 240 Hz Processor Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core 5nm RAM 6 and 8 GB Storage 128 and 256 GB Frontal camera 32 MP Rear camera Main: 12 MP f / 1.8, OIS, 1 / 1.76 “, 1.8 microns

Wide angle: 12 MP f / 2.2, 1 / 2.8 “, 1.12 microns

Telephoto: 8 MP f / 2.4 (3x), OIS, 1 / 4.4 ”, 1.0 micron Battery 4,500 mAh

Fast charge

Wireless charging Operating system Android 12 with One UI Connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

NFC

USB-C Dimensions and weight 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

177 g Price 749 euros

A design that sounds like us and good hardware on board

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a very similar design compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21. The camera module is somewhat prominent, but considerably less than in the Ultra variant (it is practically identical to the S21), and the front looks well used, with a small lower chin. The front hole is kept, small in size.

The panel is 6.4 inches, with AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The fingerprint reader is located under the same, with the same ultrasonic technology that we saw in its older brothers, to unlock as quickly as possible.

As for the processor, features (almost) the best of Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888. It comes with a base configuration of 6 + 128 GB of internal memory and RAM. To power the whole, we find a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charge, the same figure that we saw in the S21 and that is moving downward from the rest of its competitors.

Regarding connectivity, we find 5G in the full spectrum, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for mobile payments, labels and others. The resistance is IP68 against dust and water, so it is a fairly complete mobile in this regard.

Three quite complete cameras and Android 11

At the photographic level, this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has three cameras: 12 megapixel main, 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens with three increases. The resolution is thus lower than that of its bigger brothers, but it is good news to have optical zoom instead of the classic low resolution macro / depth sensors. The selfie is 32 megapixels, located in the front perforation.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrives with Android 12 under the hood, customized with One UI, the Korean manufacturer’s customization layer. Great news that comes with the latest version, paralyzed in the S21 due to performance problems.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at 749 euros and we can get hold of it from January 11. We can buy it in three versions, the 8 GB of RAM with 128 and 256 GB or the cheapest version, 6 + 128 GB.