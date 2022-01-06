Salma Hayek celebrated her 20 million followers with funny photography

Salma Hayek managed to exceed 20 million followers on a social network (Photo: REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz)

Salma Hayek celebrated that he reached the 20 million followers on Instagram with an unusual photograph. The actress who has shone in Hollywood He celebrated his popularity by placing his fingers and toes to form the number 20.

Hayek wrote: “10 + 10 = 20 million. Thank you wonderful followers for getting us here. I love”. The actor’s nails on Eternals they were finely painted a bright red color. The publication went viral, until the closing of this information, it added more than 161 thousand likes in just a couple of hours.

It should be noted that this update, like the previous ones, are written in two languages. Salma Hayek has a significant popularity among latin fans, but also a renown among enthusiasts of the american cinema.

This is how Salma Hayek celebrated reaching 10 million followers (Photo: Instagram / @ salmahayek)

The profile of the actress of Mexican origin is made up of more than 2 thousand postcards. For her part, Salma Hayek only follow 344 users on Instagram, where various groups of fans and celebrities of the film medium stand out such as Angelina Jolie, Alfonso Cuarón, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sasha Baron Cohen, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Garner.

As it has become a trend, celebrities have focused on their Instagram profiles more than on other social networks. Salma Hayek has an official space in Facebook, but this one only has just over 3 million followers. In fact, on this website it is very absent and its latest updates date from May 2021.

On the other hand, also your account in Twitter it is kept in a low profile. The last original tweet that Salma Hayek wrote is dated January 12, 2021, in that he promoted the movie Bliss where he acted with Owen Wilson.

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek starred in “Happiness” (Photo: Amazon Prime)

The celebrity of the cinema hailing from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz reigned with a stunning photograph to welcome 2022. Hayek posed sensually in a swimsuit that simulated the skin of a leopard. The garment is from the designer brand Yves saint laurent (YSL) with an approximate online cost of 15 thousand Mexican pesos.

In addition, in the snapshot the actress in Frida Y They are like children He was looking towards the horizon with sunglasses. Similarly, the actress was seen eating her breakfast. “First coffee of the first Monday of the first month of the new year”, wrote Salma Hayek.

At 55 years old, Salma Hayek is positioned not only as one of the most beautiful Mexican women in the entertainment industry, but also competes globally for such recognition. Recently, Hayek revealed some of the secrets that have helped him over the years.

With this photo, Hayek welcomed 2021 (Photo: Instagram / @ salmahayek)

In an interview for the newspaper New York Times described that when he wakes up he never washes his face. This is because of taking care of your skin and avoiding wear and tear. “My grandmother taught me that at night your skin regenerates all the things it lost throughout the day. Also if I wash my face deeply at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?“Were his words for the New York newspaper.

To avoid the use of common makeup removers, the actress uses other alternatives, such as coconut oil and the essence of flowers to remove all traces of face paint. Later, he remarked that he uses rose water to refresh your complexion hours after you wake up.

Without a doubt, Salma Hayek gained even more visibility when she starred in the tape for Marvel Studios Eternals. In this, he embodied the character Ajak and was alongside celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden. In several promotional interviews for the film, the Veracruz actress could not help but be moved to tears. “I saw my brown face in the hero suit and when I saw my face, I saw your face”, referred to the Latino community in an interview with Wake up America.

