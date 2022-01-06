Rodrigo Fernández Engler, from the premiere of “Yo, traidor” in memory of his great-great-grandmother teacher

Rodrigo Fernández Engler, director of “Yo, traidor”

After two successful films on the question-Malvinas –Letters to Malvinas and the winner at the Mar del Plata Festival 2017 Argentine soldier known only to God-, the director from Santa Fe (Cordoba by adoption) Rodrigo Fernandez Engler premieres I traitor, a family history of pending accounts and prodigal children who star Mariano martinez, Jorge Marrale, Arturo Puig, Mercedes lambre Y Osvaldo santoro. “This is a different theme but with a common message. The circumstances are not the same, but deep down it is very similar: they are stories of a journey, spiritual and introspective, of second chances, of someone who returns to the family environment … ”, defines the director to Infobae Culture.

“This is the most personal movie I have ever made. In 2007 I lost my dad and that obviously caused me deep pain, he left very young. From that I wrote this story. Almost a decade later, when I was a father for the first time, at the end of 2016, something reactivated in me and led me to close this circle. I think it is also self-referential because as the movie poster says, this is the story of all of us, “he sums up. Fernandez Engler, a young director whose definitive influence is Steven spielberg and particularly admires Juan Jose Campanella. “I saw almost all of Spielberg’s films and he has been a great inspiration for me, especially because of the variety of registers he handles: a person capable of making Jurassic park and at six months, filming Schindler’s List… And I like all of Campanella’s work. I admire him for considering him a great storyteller ”.

“Yo, traidor”, with Mariano Martinez and Jorge Marrale

In I traitor, Mariano martinez He plays Máximo, a young and ambitious lawyer, the youngest son of a powerful fishing family. Starting with the sale of the family business, he tries to build a business that a priori is beneficial for everyone. He arrives in Perla del Mar, a fishing town in Argentine Patagonia, where he meets several characters who will change the landscape: a pleasant and enigmatic businessman, an artisanal fisherman and above all, a beautiful and lonely woman.

With all these ingredients, what appears to be the beginning of an economic empire, encounters a situation that begins to get complicated: Máximo sees his own principles falter and the limits of his values ​​begin to move. “At some point in our lives we are all the prodigal son who returns, who has deviated from the path and needs to return to the sources, to that place from which we should never have left. At least, in the circumstances that Máximo lives, the character in this story ”, details the director.

A scene from “Yo, traidor”, with Mariano Martinez and Osvaldo Santoro

Family and education

Coming out of fiction, a familiar detail about Fernández Engler stands out for its intrinsic particularity. Your great-great-grandmother, Francis Gertrude Armstrong, was one of the 61 pioneering American teachers who, between 1869 and 1898, arrived hired by the Argentine government to work – and even found – normal schools in the interior of the country. “I have known this story since I was a child, my dad had told me about it and so did my uncles. It’s like making a movie… ”, reflects Rodrigo. But before a movie, there was a book: the excellent The ladies, from Laura Ramos, with a refined investigation and chronicle on the lives of these teachers who, according to the author, “sowed the ideals of honesty, of valuing work and effort and above all of the autonomy of women. The litters of Argentine teachers who succeeded the sarmientinas give an account, albeit fragmentarily, of that vision of the world ”.

“Francis was my great-great-grandmother on his paternal side, who came to be 22, 23 years old, he walked through San Nicolás, then through Salta and goes to Córdoba where he founded the Carbó College. That she bore that name because, as a Protestant woman, she was not allowed to give it hers, and that is why she chose that of her assistant, Alejandro Carbó, “she details. And he adds: “What I know is that she was a woman with a very strong character, very determined, who knew how to confront the system of that moment. It’s a really interesting story and I think sooner or later it will be the subject of a movie that I or some other filmmaker will make. These women came to an unknown country very young and yet they did such a relevant task, and they left their mark on the formation of the Argentine educational system ”.

