Rihanna could have wedding plans in a very short time

Marriage represents a very important step for many couples, but when it comes to celebrities it not only becomes a memorable day for them but also for several of their fans. And everything indicates that the singer Rihanna and his partner A $ AP Rocky are about to take the next step in their relationship with a wedding that is yet to come.

In January 2020, Rihanna and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, went public with their romance when they were seen packing during their first vacation trip to Barbados, where they both have family. And they’ve fallen more and more in love with each other since then, so it’s a matter of time before the rapper finishes putting the ring on her finger.

Rihanna, 33, and A $ AP Rocky, 33, spent the New Year together at their home in Barbados and, according to the Hollywood Life portal, 2022 may be the year they end up consolidating their relationship in a more lasting way when the rapper proposes to his girlfriend.

In fact, a source close to Rihanna told the entertainment portal that the wedding is closer than it seems and that “It’s only a matter of time before [A$AP Rocky] propose it! “.

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have talked about marriage and children. They know it’s something they both want, “revealed the source linked to the” Umbrella “singer.

“Even though their romance has heated up as quickly as it has, they have had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship as they were friends for so long before connecting romantically,” he explained.

In addition, the source commented that “Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes to her. Rihanna realizes that her clock is ticking and as much as she wants to have children, she has a very full plate of all her business. ” This shows that there is not only a wedding in sight but also the formation of his own family.

Rihanna wants to have children?

In addition to the comments of a source close to Rihanna, the singer has also made it clear on other occasions that it is among her plans to have children, only that she has not had time or the opportunity with a potential partner has materialized.

In fact, in an interview with Vogue magazine in 2020, when the interviewer asked her where she looks in 10 years, the singer revealed that among her future plans is to become a mother and have 3 to 4 children. “Ten years? I will be 42 years old! I’ll be old, ”Rihanna commented comically. “I will have children, three or four of them”.

The desire of the singer in relation to having children is very noticeable since in the same interview she is also asked if she does not get to know a potential partner when she seeks to have babies, if she has considered having them on her own, at the same time. who responds energetically: “hell yeah.”

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you were wrong.’ They diminish you as a mother if there is no father in your children’s lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and child. That is the only thing that can truly raise a child, is love, “said the singer.

