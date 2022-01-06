Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky may be about to get married, sources say

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky seem to be in the prime of their relationship, as after spending the holidays with her family in Barbados, rumors have started to surface that they might be getting engaged very soon.

This according to a source close to both, who spoke exclusively with the “Hollywood Life” medium. “Rocky definitely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, he can’t imagine his life without her,” he said.

The source also added that the couple has already discussed getting married and having children and that they agree on everything: “It’s something they both want.”

“Even though their romance has evolved a lot in a short time, they have had time to build a great platform for a successful relationship.” mentioned.

Also, she revealed that they could be planning their wedding from now on, as Rihanna is worried about her age.

“Rihanna knows that her biological clock is ticking and she already wants to start her own family. But as much as she wants children immediately, at the moment she has been busy with her business. On the other hand, they have already started talking about what their dream wedding would be like. It is clear to everyone around them that they want to spend the rest of their lives together ”, ended.

Let’s remember that Rihanna is 33 years old and will turn 34 next month. The rapper is the same age, although he is a few months younger and will be 34 until October.

Everything indicates that love is finally smiling at the Barbadian. Ring the bells!