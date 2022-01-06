Reviews: Review of “The Tender Bar” by George Clooney, with Ben Affleck (Amazon Prime Video): Precocious nostalgia

In his new foray as a director, Clooney constructs a sketchy but equally engaging tale with all the flavorings of the subgenre of film. coming-of-age in a challenging family setting.

The Tender Bar (United States / 2021). Director: George Clooney. Cast: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Rhenzy Feliz, Briana Middleton, Max Casella, Sondra James, Michael Braun, and Daniel Ranieri. Screenplay: William Monahan, based on the memoir by JR Moehringer. Photography: Martin Ruhe. Edition: Tanya M. Swerling. Music: Dara Taylor. Duration: 106 minutes. Available from Friday, January 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

The sought-after William Monahan – Oscar winner for The infiltrators– He was in charge of conceiving the script for this film based on the book of memories for children and young people by the journalist and writer JR Moehringer. Who then chose to film it was George Clooney, a cultist as a director of a cinema marked by classicism and nobility. Both characteristics remain in The Tender Bar, a story with multiple attractions, but at the same time leaves little taste; or, better, with the feeling that due to the talent gathered both in front of and behind the camera, there was much more to it than a correct film.

Is that with Confessions of a dangerous mind, Good night and good luck, Playing dirty, State secrets, Operation Monument, Suburbicon: Welcome to Paradise Y Midnight sky, George Clooney has had so far in his role as director more lights than shadows. And, in that sense, The Tender Bar it ranks a bit below that good average of the filmmaker Clooney with the misadventures of JR (the absolute newcomer Daniel Ranieri), a 9-year-old boy who in 1973 lives with his grandparents (there is the great Christopher Lloyd), his mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe) and her Uncle Charlie (a convincing Ben Affleck). Who is not present is his father (Max Martini), who has a successful radio career in Manhattan and hardly ever steps in the Long Island area.

In the absence of a father, who takes the place of counselor is Charlie, owner of a bar called The Dickens. And that literary appointment is not free, since since childhood JR wants to be a writer. The second part of the story has to do with the protagonist’s youth in the mid-1980s (already played by Tye Sheridan), when he manages to enter the prestigious Yale University to study law, although his goal is to become a novelist and venture into also in journalism.

The narrative oscillates between that troubled childhood and university life that includes a passionate and at the same time frustrating relationship with an overwhelming African-American student of much higher class named Sidney (Briana Middleton) so that the film addresses practically all the topics of the coming-of-age: training, sexual experiences and the inevitable disappointments that lead to maturation.

The film looks at times too schematic and calculated, as if it were fulfilling one by one, in a bureaucratic way, with the different requirements of the subgenre in which it immerses itself with a certain charm but also with some demagoguery, sentimentality and common places. To qualify certain passages that have not been completely achieved, there is as compensation and balm a beautiful soundtrack with 31 songs interpreted -among others- by Bobby Darin, Jackson Browne, Devo, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, JJ Cale and Donald Fagen . Clooney will have a few little movie buffs, but The Tender Bar it is pure music-loving enjoyment.

