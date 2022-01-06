[Reseña] Pablo Vilcachagua: Look elsewhere | Don’t look up | Don’t look up | Netflix | Leonardo Dicaprio | OPINION

A meteorite is heading towards Earth and in less than six months it will cause an impact that will destroy humanity. What does? Do you communicate the message to your president, do you turn to the press, do you go in search of the scientific community? This is the starting point of Don’t look up (Don’t look above), the movie that Netflix premiered at Christmas has already generated a series of controversies and reflections. Hives or speeches that have only created a greater expectation in the science fiction and satire film directed by Adam McKay.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are brilliant scientists – albeit dimly – who have just realized that the car is on its way to Earth. They therefore decide to meet with the US president to generate some action to counteract the disaster. Far from it, they find an egomaniacal, anti-science and calculating president. Brilliant is the performance of Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean, a leader of our time, very little difficult to imagine. It is worth saying that on the political side, self-sacrificing scientists will sustain only disappointment.

By now we know that McKay’s film takes advantage of our reality, satirizes it (or perhaps we want to believe that so as not to feel so ridiculous) and it is so pertinent in these months where fakes news reign on social networks and scientific truth it has been underestimated. “I have never felt more represented than with the characters of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence warning of the apocalysis in Don’t Look Up,” tweeted marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, co-creator of the How to Save a Planet podcast.

The other culprits of the film’s great moments are Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, both hosts of The Daily Rip, the second stop for scientists. The frivolity and the spectacle end up ridiculing such terrifying news as that the planet is about to end. More applause goes to Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell, founder and CEO of the technology company Bash. An eccentric man who takes the attitudes of the millionaires of our time: Musk, Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg and Jobs.

It is then Don’t look up an analogy of relevant modern society. It is not a masterpiece, just a good film, but seeing it causes us concern and that is already a lot. We know that our planet has its own meteorite called climate warming and we have done little. The worst thing will be, without a doubt, to continue in inaction, that we wallow looking sideways and that we end up becoming one of the characters in the film.

