Registration opens for booster doses for people over 40 years of age

This Wednesday, January 5, the Registration so that older than 40 years receive the dose of reinforcement against COVID-19.

Through the MiVacuna portal, you can already see the option to Registration to receive the third dose taking 40 years or more.

How to register for the booster dose?

To perform the Registration to the application of the dose of reinforcement you must enter the page

Mivacuna

.

Later you must enter your CURP and a window will open where you will be asked for information such as full name, address, mayor’s office and telephone number.

In the next few days a text message will arrive on your cell phone indicating the date, time and vaccination site where you will have to go to receive the booster dose.

Booster vaccination announced for teachers in 16 entities

It should be noted that on Tuesday, January 4, during the morning conference, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, reported that this Saturday, January 8, the vaccination of reinforcement for teachers and educational personnel.

The application of reinforcement teachers will be made with a first shipment of 1.27 million doses of Moderna vaccines, donated by the USA; later a second shipment will arrive with 1.50 million doses to vaccinate the teachers of the 16 remaining entities.

CDMX duplicates the application of COVID-19 tests in health centers

Given the increase in infections of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, in CDMX, the Ministry of Health of the capital, reported that as of this Tuesday, January 4, the hours of the 117 centers will be extended health companies that perform COVID-19 tests, as well as the doubling in the number of them.

The capital’s agency explained that the health centers that perform COVID-19 tests in CDMX will have a schedule from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

