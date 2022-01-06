Rebelde Netflix: the best memes it left and the criticism for the new version of “Save me”

Rebelde Netflix began recording at the end of 2020 (Photo: Intagram / @ soyrebeldenetflix)

The new version of Rebel has driven social networks crazy because since its announcement in 2020 the expectation of how the most famous youth telenovela of Televisa it was very tall. With its official premiere on the streaming platform Netflix they have started to arrive the best memes and a wave of criticism that disapproved of the new version of Save me, the most successful theme of RBD.

The challenge was very complicated since the most important streaming company in the world chose to make a new version in serial format of a melodrama that lasted more than 2 years on the air; as well as retaking the story of Rebel (2004) when Netflix even made a video in 2016 making fun of the departure of said soap opera because Televisa I wanted to include it in its digital version Blim tv.

Having started that way, the fans of the group RBD, Britney Spears Y Selena quintanilla did not forgive or support the idea that classics like Just be silent, baby one more time or Yes, once were performed by people of various nationalities and most of whom do not have a significant background in music or acting.

What sounded like something logical to be included and at the same time his litmus test was to see what would be done to the classic pop Save me, since this song since its launch in 2004 has become the largest reference of RBD, even when in 2020 the band’s catalog was physically and digitally released said melody became the most downloaded and played.

Although the fans of the new version assured that everything is about perspectives of generations, the public that grew up with the song disapproved that the modifications that were made ended up giving a “happy” touch to a melody that many call “vein cutters” .

“I can’t believe they made a song that is to end a relationship a cover nonsense “,” Really everyone singing Save me, when it was clear that only one could do that like Anahí “,” I was one of those who believed that Televisa towards garbage, but Save me 2004 is art. This does not. ”,“ It gives me courage because minimum they should have respected this song that is so important for many generations“,” After that Save me I don’t expect anything from Netflix and his attempt to RBD”, Wrote users in Twitter.

The absence of Anahi and her performance in the song also caused the RBD be a topic of conversation between adults and children, because despite the fact that the song belongs to the band, its followers consider it to be thanks to her who was successful that it has maintained to this day.

“There are songs that nobody imagines that they are interpreted without the original person and although I do not close myself to the covers, this It was not a success without Anahí“,” Anahí may not like many but she is the one who gave that meaning to Save me“,”Save me without Anahí is like listening All I Want for Christmas Is You without Mariah Carey”, They expressed on social networks.

The new band is made up of Aqua Blue who plays the new Mia colucci -character who gave Anahí international fame-, Sergio Mayer Mori son of Barbara mori Y Sergio mayer, Andrea Chaparro comedian’s daughter Omar chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo a Colombian actor, Franco Masini who plays Luka colucci a nod to the character played by the singer of Bombom’s Heart, Lizeth selene that gives life to Andi, Alexander Bridge who became popular for the series The club Y Giovanna grigio a Brazilian actress.

