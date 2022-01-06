Razer’s new idea is a modular table for gamers

Image : Razer.

The best part of CES each year is zooming in on the Razer section to see what extravagant concept the gaming hardware brand is showing off.

The previous years gave us a three-screen laptop (Project Valerie), a smart face mask with RGB lighting (Project Hazler, now the new Zephyr Pro). Once, Razer simply put a functional keyboard gigantic in front of your cabin. This year, the company presents what could be its most ambitious adventure yet.

Project Sophia is a modular gaming table or desk concept that contains 13 separate modules that allow you to install and exchange components according to your needs. Some of the hardware pieces that Razer envisions to be compatible with the desktop include secondary displays, system monitoring tools, touch screens with hotkeys, tablets for use with styluses, and external video capture cards.

For example, a DJ could add an audio mixer, perhaps a tablet and surround sound system, while a digital artist could add a touch screen drawing system and some macros for editing photos. And when you’re ready to stream, you can mount cameras, microphones, and controls on your desktop.

“Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multipurpose gaming and workstation setup that meets the very different needs of a variety of PC uses, eliminating the need to move between workspaces,” said Richard Hashim, vice president of growth, Razer. “The interchangeable modular system allows users to quickly change the desktop configuration with almost infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not only for the task at hand, but also for the particular preferences of the user.”

If you’re wondering what brings all of this to life under the hood, the desktop comes equipped with a circuit board containing “the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs,” apparently fitting into a slim chassis magnetically attached to the bottom of the table. glass table. When your components are aging, you can change them by easily removing the chassis. You also get a kind of huge monitor: a 65-inch OLED panel attached to the back of the desk. I don’t know who the heck would sit this close to such a huge screen, but hey, this is one of those Razer concept ideas, remember?

And since it’s a Razer concept, it shines with a rainbow of colors. Lining the edges of the desk is an RGB light strip, and each of the modules can have the color of your choice.

It’s an interesting idea, but it assumes that your preferred hardware will fit these components perfectly and it doesn’t need to be targeted specifically for this system in order to use it. The table also seems so large that we would need to stretch to be able to reach some of the devices or modules. Still, deep down, a part of me I wish I had attended CES in person to see this ridiculous thing in person.

Razer Enki Pro Hypersense

Together with Project Sophia they have also presented the Enki Pro HyperSense, a new concept of gaming chair with built-in haptic motors. While not as ambitious as Project Brooklyn, the Enki Pro HyperSense was similarly designed to make you feel more immersed in whatever you’re playing or watching.

Basically you take the Enki Pro gaming chair and add a haptic feedback unit made by D-BOX, a brand that makes these things for theater seats. While still a concept, the chair apparently has support for 2,200 games, movies, and TV shows, including Forza Horizon 5, F1 2021 Y Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, along with series on Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and others.

Razer says that games that are not supported directly through the software can still get haptic feedback using Direct Input Haptics, or when inputs from a controller, keyboard, and mouse provide the feedback. So you can still feel every shot even when playing an old game.

Other features of the faux leather covered chair include Razer’s mandatory RGB lighting on the headrest, a padded backrest, and lumbar support.

Razer didn’t say anything about pricing or availability. But remember, these are just concepts, so it is very likely that we will not see them again after this event ends. In Las Vegas.