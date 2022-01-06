Razer’s mask against Covid-19, now with speakers

Photo : Razer

Every CES, Razer presents some pretty Martian concept (this year’s has been Project Sophia) that grabs a lot of headlines but then rarely ends up coming true. That changed with Project Hazel, a hygienic mask against Covid-19 that eventually became a reality.

Despite looking like an accessory someone would wear to a Rave held in some dystopian Cyberpunk-like future, Project Hazel was renamed Zephyr and sold out. in minutes. Today, getting one is as difficult as getting an N95 mask at the start of the pandemic.

At CES 2022, Razer has unveiled a new version of the Zephyr with a feature that was never found in the original mask. The new Zephyr Pro is basically the same mask as the original, but integrates a voice amplification system so that the user is not heard silently speaking through the plastic shield.

Photo : Razer

If this feature sounds familiar to you, it’s because it was built into the original Project Hazel concept, but not when it was released commercially. Razer dropped that feature precisely because it made the Zephyr so expensive. The Zephyr that it launched last year cost $ 99. The new Zephyr Pro with voice amplification costs 150.

Externally, the Zephyr Pro is subtly different from the standard model. The main difference is that now the vents through which air is exhaled (at the bottom center of the mask) this flanked by two small speakers connected to an internal microphone that that amplify the voice up to 60 decibels at a distance of one meter. A small button on one side of the air intakes (the two LED-illuminated cylinders) allows you to turn the amplification on and off to save battery life.

Otherwise, everything in the Zephyr Pro (which, by the way, is not FDA approved) is identical to the cheaper model, including the valves with N95 filters and the transparent front cover. The outer cylinders of the valves are still illuminated in RGB as is the user’s face so that you are visible even in poor lighting conditions.

Although it is commendable that a technology company dedicates efforts to protect people in this pandemic, it remains undeniable that you have to be made of a special paste to wear in public the Zephyr or the Zephyr Pro. The mask is … eye-catching, both visually and audibly. Of course, if the futuristic gas mask aesthetic doesn’t bother you, the Xephyr at least won’t bother your ears like those uncomfortable N95 disposable masks. Not to mention that it won’t make you go through as much heat or sweat thanks to the integrated ventilation.

The Zephyr Pro will be out sometime this year for the aforementioned $ 150. Filters for this or its predecessor come in packs of 10 that cost $ 30. Each filter has an estimated duration of three days.