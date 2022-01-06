Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, January 5

Why waste your time surfing for hours on Netflix when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in the United States, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

one. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide on Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the population, it seems that humanity is ready to take it as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will embark on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that it is about to die.

two. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on maps. It is a place with strange ways of life. Sean will undertake the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

3. The Lost Daughter

A mature woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to grapple with issues from her past and her first motherhood.

Four. The Bonebreaker Clan

Paul Crewe, a football player, and Nate Scarboro, a coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decide to form a team that plays against the one of the guards.

5. Dark Shadows

In 1752, the Collins and their son Bárnabas set sail from Liverpool for America to rid themselves of the mysterious curse that weighs on their family. Over the years, Bárnabas (Johnny Depp), an unrepentant playboy, becomes a rich and powerful man who makes the mistake of breaking the heart of Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green). She, who is a witch, condemns him to a fate worse than death: she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, in 1972, Bárnabas manages to emerge from his grave and finds himself in an unrecognizable world. Adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis in 1966, which had a remake in 1991.

6. The Town: City of Thieves

More than 300 robberies occur in Boston each year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has produced more armored car and bank robbers than anywhere else in the US One of them is Doug MacRay, although he is not made of the same stuff as his colleagues in crime. Unlike them, Doug did have a chance to succeed, a chance to avoid following in his father’s criminal tracks. But instead, he became the leader of a group of relentless bank robbers who pride themselves on getting what they want clean. The only family Doug has is that of his criminal associates. However, everything changes after the last work of the band. Doug will try to change his life and city, but it will not be easy to achieve it.

7. The origin of the guardians

Rise of the Guardians is an epic and magical adventure that tells the story of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Jack Frost – legendary characters with unknown extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit, known as Shadow, decides to flood children’s hearts with fear, the Immortal Guardians join forces to protect the children’s wishes, beliefs, and imaginations.

8. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so that he doesn’t commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

9. Scary stories to tell in the dark

Mill Valley, Pennsylvania, Halloween night, 1968. After playing a prank on a school bully, Sarah and her friends decide to sneak into a supposedly haunted house that once belonged to the powerful Bellows family, unleashing dark forces that will not be able to control.

10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a contest, along with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a day-long visit to the gigantic chocolate factory run by him eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his team of Oompa-Loompas. The factory looks like a fantastic and magical world full of different flavors, all very sweet.

Which are the movies that sweep Netflix?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.