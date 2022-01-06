Ranking Hulu in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Wednesday, January 5

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

Hulu has a list of the latest trends in film productions, organized according to the preferences of users in real time.

one. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unwavering justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

two. World War Z

When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of the undead, Gerry Lane, an expert United Nations investigator, will try to prevent the end of civilization in a race against time and destiny. The destruction to which the human race is subjected leads him to travel the entire world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic.

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four teenagers are sucked into a video game, in which they become avatars of archetypal characters. There they will live multiple adventures, while they look for how to get out of there to return to their world.

Four. Sicario: the day of the soldier

The war against drug cartels has intensified on the US-Mexico border as they have entered the business of trafficking in people, bringing Islamic terrorists onto American soil. To deal with this new dirty war, Federal Agent Matt Graver plans an idea for the cartels to fight each other. To do this, he will once again recruit the volatile mercenary Alejandro Gillick for the dangerous mission… Sequel to ‘Sicario’ (2015).

5. She Ball

Avery Watts joins a street basketball league to try to save the Inglewood Community Center, while also taking care of his seven-year-old daughter. (FILMAFFINITY)

6. RIPD Deadly Police Department

Cops from another world hunt down monstrous spirits who try to escape the final judgment by hiding among the living. When they discover a plan that could end all life, they must work to restore cosmic balance.

7. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Prequel to the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, by JRR Tolkien. In the company of the wizard Gandalf and thirteen dwarves, the hobbit Bilbo Baggins sets out on a journey through the land of the elves and the forests of the trolls, from the dungeons of the orcs to Lonely Mountain, where the dragon Smaug hides the treasure of the Dwarves. Finally, in the depths of the Earth, he finds the One Ring, a hypnotic object that will later be the cause of so many bloody battles in Middle Earth.

8. 12 brave

A CIA special forces team is dispatched to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks to dismantle the Taliban. After secretly entering the country, they must ride their enemies through the mountainous terrain and attempt to capture Mazar-i-Sharif. But they are soon outnumbered and caught in a dangerous situation, with their lives in grave danger.

9. A neighbor with few lights

For Steve Finch (Matthew Broderick), a Massachusetts optometrist, the best time of year is Christmas. For many years, he has preserved traditions that his wife and children can no longer bear. Despite this, he still has a calendar for the month of December full of activities: the photo for the Christmas greeting, the tree ritual, the Christmas carols … But Steve’s happiness is suddenly disturbed by Buddy Hall (Danny DeVito) , a crafty car salesman who moves into the house next door.

10. Wall Street scammers

Four strippers of a club attended by wealthy Wall Street executives devise a scheme to scam their clients. Although they achieve their objective, when a journalist begins to investigate them, greed and envy put their union, their friendship and their freedom at risk.

