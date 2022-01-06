Promising releases this 2022 – 24 Hours

The announcement of the premieres that various platforms have prepared for this 2022 could not come at a better time, since apparently it is time to return to confinement where series premieres that promise good entertainment can be enjoyed.

We start with The tender Pub starring Ben affleck and that will premiere this Friday for Amazon prime, which is a film directed by George Clooney in which it addresses the issue of absent parents.

Euphoria, with an estimated date of January 10, is one of the bets of HBO Max. Season 2 of the series, starring Zendaya, will show what happens with the relationship between Rue Y Jules after they faced their own hells separately, knotting drug problems and more.

On January 13, La journalista arrives on Netflix, a series that is an adaptation of the homonymous film, which shows the protagonist Ryoko Yonekura In the role of Anna Matsuda, who performs as a reporter for the “Toto Newspaper” who seeks to bring to light the problems of today’s Japanese society.

These are some of the premieres of the main platforms for this first month of the year.

