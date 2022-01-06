Privileged! Lily Collins reflected on what she learned from her mentors Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock

U.S-. In October 2020, Lily Collins revolutionized Netflix with the advent of the comedy series Emily in Paris, becoming the most watched show on the platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. In December the actress and her co-star Ashley park they came back with everything for the second season, and Glamor UK He spoke with the actresses of the moment.

In the interview for Glamor UK, Collins he was honest like never before about his relationship with Hollywood, and the guidance and support she received from two of the best actresses in the industry, Julia Roberts Y Sandra Bullock. “My first movie was with Sandra Bullock, and she helped guide me through that experience,” the actress said in reference to her role in the 2009 drama. The Blind Side.

“We kept in touch, and she is such a warm and wonderful spirit, that she really took me under her wing,” he added. Collins about his relationship with Sandra Bullock. Three years later, the young woman would work with another giant of the industry, Julia Roberts, for the reversal of Snow White in the movie Mirror Mirror. According to the actress, this “is the same” as Bullock in terms of his caring and caring personality.

“In Mirror, Mirror plays my evil queen and yet it couldn’t have been warmer,” she recalled. Collins, who played the role of Snow White, adding that Roberts it helped her “understand and navigate a set.” At 32 years old, the actress has already marked her own territory within the industry, and not only does she dedicate herself to acting, but she is also one of the producers of Emily in Paris.

Collins remarked that she is grateful to work on Emily in Paris, where he also met Ashley park, with whom she has become very close. “It is an incredible experience to meet someone as an adult, when you are an adult, and gravitate towards them so strongly, like a soulmate of friendship. Ashley makes me not question or doubt who I am now, “said the actress about her connection with her co-star.