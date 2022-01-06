Price of the dollar today, January 6, peso starts with depreciation

Today, Thursday, January 6, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20,5181 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 20.5606 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.16% or 3.2 cents, trading around 20.54 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5142 and a maximum of 20.7603 pesos.

The exchange rate depends on many variables, mainly from abroad. Part of the volatility observed in 2021 was due to capital outflows from Mexico and to initiatives and reforms, which generated greater aversion to risk in the country.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5606 – Sale: $ 20.5606

: Buy $ 20.5606 – Sale: $ 20.5606 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.07

: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.07 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 20.83

Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 20.83 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.85 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11

Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.63 – Sale: $ 21.16

Buy: $ 19.63 – Sale: $ 21.16 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.09

Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.09 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 42,965.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso depreciates for the third day

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.19 pesos, for $ 27.74 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.