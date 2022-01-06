Precious: Rihanna dazzles with her beauty and conquers her fans

Rihanna became a trend in the main entertainment sites after rumors that position her as the main target to become the new Whitney Houston. The 33-year-old Barbadian singer, businesswoman, fashion designer sounds to take on the role of her predecessor in the remake of “The Bodyguard.”

The link between the artists exceeds the possibility mentioned. “Whitney was a woman in whom Rihanna could be recognized. They had many points in common in his life. She was a star from head to toe and she loved the kind of life that Rihanna loves, “said a source very close to Rihanna shortly after Houston’s death in 2012.

This past monday, Rihanna He shared three photographs on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the planet. In it you can see the dancer also wearing a silver-colored minidress with a wide neckline. In addition, the successful artist complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make up.

“My state of mind after delivering the final cut of the @savagexfenty show @amazonprimevideo” was the simple and promotional text that he chose RiRi epigraph to accompany his recent and daring snapshots in the popular network of the camera.

Source: Instagram Rihanna

As expected, this publication, whose main protagonist is the interpreter of “Don’t Stop the Music”, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 3.1 million hearts. In addition, the Caribbean received thousands of comments of compliment and affection towards her look and her voluptuous physical figure, from her most loyal fans.