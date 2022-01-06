Precious: Rihanna dazzles with her beauty and conquers her fans

Rihanna became a trend in the main entertainment sites after rumors that position her as the main target to become the new Whitney Houston. The 33-year-old Barbadian singer, businesswoman, fashion designer sounds to take on the role of her predecessor in the remake of “The Bodyguard.”

The link between the artists exceeds the possibility mentioned. “Whitney was a woman in whom Rihanna could be recognized. They had many points in common in his life. She was a star from head to toe and she loved the kind of life that Rihanna loves, “said a source very close to Rihanna shortly after Houston’s death in 2012.

