Popcorn Time has died

Screenshot : Brendan hesse

Popcorn Time, the popular pirate video app, is officially dead (again). The developers behind the once immensely popular torrent platform they announced on Tuesday they were retiring due to a drop in public interest. A visit to the project website reveals what appears to be an illustration of a dead popcorn box, as well as a graph showing interest declining over time. Bloomberg News reports that the project developers also sent emails to the press confirming the disappearance of the site.

Screenshot : Popcorn Time / Lucas Ropek

This is not the first, nor probably the last time that Popcorn Time will be buried. The video torrent platform was released originally by a development team in Buenos Aires in March 2014. The app, which had a similar design to Netflix and was created as an open source project, used BitTorrent technology to allow users to find and stream popular movies, and it ran on the most popular operating systems, including iOS, Linux, and Windows.

Watch movies for free In an easy to use interface it obviously made the project an instant hit with people all over the world. However, after just a week, and after a massive increase in public interest , Popcorn Time She was forced to close (possibly as a result of a police action). The admirers of the original reworked their code in various forks, and the project has since lived on through different development teams around the world. (The latest version I know initially launched in early 2020, in time for the Covid-19 pandemic, when people he had nothing better to do than sit back and have fun).

Downloading files of copyrighted movies is obviously illegal (its streaming playback exists in a kind of legal gray area , but it is still mostly illegal) and therefore the app has always had a tense existence . The illicit nature of Popcorn Time and the obvious threat that the hacking app He has represented for the entertainment industry means that he has often been the subject of legal disputes. In 2015, the app inspired a strange demand that involved 11 unfortunate persons who had used it to download Adam Sandler’s horrible movie about a shape-shifting shoemaker, The Cobbler. That same year, Popcorn Time spawned an equivalent in the music industry, Aurous, which was later defendant for the Recording Industry Association of America. Multiple countries have forbidden the web domains associated with the app and in some cases some people have been detained and have faced criminal charges for tell people where to find the app .

G / O Media may get a commission

To the end of the day, people still want to watch movies and tv shows for free . A recent study he found that he video material hacked gets a whopping 230,000 million views per year, a trend that experienced increases during the onset of the pandemic. And, because the code by Popcorn Time es open source and free , developers can always pick it up and reanimate the platform. So instead of goodbye perhaps it is better to say: until next time, Popcorn Time.