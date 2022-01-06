Police Arrested Twitch Streamers For Money Laundering!

Turkish police detained 40 Twitch streamers for money laundering.

In October 2021 it was reported that Twitch had been hacked, and among the leaked information it was exposed that various people in Turkey they were using the platform to stream as a form of money laundering: a procedure where money obtained illegally becomes the fruit of legal activities, which allows it to circulate without any problem in the financial system.

This caught the attention of the vice president of the Republican Party of Turkey: Gürsel Tekin, who in November 2021 asked the police to begin investigating these illegal activities, and as reported Daily sabah, finally this week an operation was carried out in 11 provinces of the aforementioned country that ended with the arrest of 40 persons.

According to the police of Turkey During the operation four suspects escaped, however they confiscated documents and digital materials that could be used to determine the legal sanctions of the detainees.

How did money laundering work?

The scam involved the use of stolen credit cards that were used to donate large amounts of money to certain streamers on bits: a virtual currency of TwitchThus, when the platform paid them their monthly income, the streamer kept a part – between 20 and 30% – and the rest was handed over to the criminals.

The portal PC Gamer reports that one of the streamers involved was BBL Legoo, a professional gamer from Valorant, who admitted to participating in these scams after a friend of his approached him with a proposal to earn some extra money. In this regard, the company behind the aforementioned video game: RIOT Games, mentioned that the streamers involved in this case will be immediately banned from the game.

