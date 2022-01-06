Pokémon: Logan Paul may have been scammed out of a $ 3.5 million box of cards

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Logan Paul closed 2021 with an acquisition that every fan of Pokemon and his card game has dreamed of doing: buying a closed box of first generation cards. The collectible was not cheap at all, as the youtuber spent $ 3.5 million.

The desired item is making headlines again, but for a reason that surely has Logan Paul worried. TCG collectors claim that the box in question is a fake and that the content creator was scammed out of a millionaire figure.

The community set out to find and collect evidence to show that Logan Paul may have been misled. Pokebeach (via Dexerto) published an investigation into it and apparently there is a possibility that the scam is real.

Clues indicate Logan Paul was duped with expensive box of letters Pokemon

Pokebeach warns of inconsistencies and questionable movements during the sale of the box that was initially made in an eBay auction. The seller “number1pokemonmaster” attracted attention as he changed his name just before the start of the auction, this after the community began to investigate his profile.

Collectors think that the sale was full of red flags, as they believe that a connoisseur would not offer an item of that rarity in an online store, as it would go directly to an auction house, where there is better control of the product and opportunities to verify it with stop.

In addition, they report that the seller told several stories related to the origin of the box, as he mentioned that it was a birthday present, that he bought it from someone in Canada and finally that he found it in a house he bought.

On the other hand, fans of the card game believe that the low interest in the auction shows that something was wrong, as the highest bid for the item was $ 72,500 USD. Someone paid this amount and sent BBCE to verify the box to prove that it was authentic.

The process was never disclosed, so it is believed that it was rigged. The box was later sold to another collector for $ 2.7 million. As time passed, it came to Logan Paul, who acquired it for $ 3.5 million. As if that were not enough, inconsistencies were also found in the box and its stamps.

Because of this, collectors believe that Logan Pul may have been scammed with a product that initially raised doubts throughout the community. So they asked the youtuber to find out better.

“Why do you keep consulting these uninformed people who don’t know anything about Pokemon? Do you look at these people because they know how to cash in on hype and get tons of views on social media? (…) The Pokémon TCG community has several members who have been here since the beginning, through the ups and downs of Pokemon, who are passionate about the franchise and can help you (or at least guide you in the right direction) ”, he stated Pokebeach.

Logan Paul responded to the investigation for possible deception

The investigation and all its evidence reached the ears of Logan Paul, who claimed that he will do something to prove the authenticity of the box. Through his social networks, the youtuber stated that this weekend BBCE, the company that originally verified the box, will travel.

“Update on this: I am flying to Chicago this weekend to verify the case with BBCE, the company that assured its authenticity. To be continued… ”wrote Paul. So it’s a matter of time to find out whether or not the content creator was scammed.

update on this: I’m flying to Chicago this weekend to verify the case with BBCE, the company who insured its authenticity to be continued… https://t.co/grLMa92JCM – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 5, 2022

