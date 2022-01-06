Pokémon Legends: Arceus confirms some unpublished details about the experience – Nintenderos

After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title and experience. This is an interesting round of game details.

In this case, they come from the new trailer that was published this afternoon with Christina Aguilera as the protagonist. In addition to unpublished scenes, we have also been able to see details that were not known until now.

These are the following details about the experience:

It seems that all Pokémon gain experience by performing actions at the same time

This indicates that a similar function to distribute experience would be included or activated in the game

The experience gained is lower the higher the level of a Pokémon.

Capturing Pokémon gives us experience

Return to Sinnoh with Pokémon Legends Arceus:

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

