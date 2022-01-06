Pokémon GO details its new Mountains of Power event – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the mobile market. We are talking in this case of Pokemon go.

Mountains of Power From Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. (local time) The story of the Legacy Season continues! Spark had a feeling that unlocking the second lock on the mystery door would require the help of Rock and Steel-type Pokémon. To open the next lock, you will have to collaborate with Spark and cross mountains similar to those of the Johto and Sinnoh regions. You can catch up on the story on the Legacy Season website. Event Bonus Half the distance needed to get hearts with your partner Temporary investigation The event will feature a temporary Research focused on catching Pokémon, hatching Eggs, and earning Candy for walking with your partner. If you complete the tasks, you can meet Pokémon like Mawile and Beldum! Wild encounters The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. Plus, with a bit of luck, you’ll be able to find a Shiny Slugma for the first time in Pokémon GO! Zubat Machop Geodude Slugma Nosepass Barboach With a bit of luck, you can find the following Pokémon. Onyx Ferroseed Encounters of field research tasks By completing the field research tasks, you will be able to find the following Pokémon! Alola Geodude Slugma With a bit of luck, you can find the following Pokémon. Mawile Be aware of your surroundings and respect the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Do not forget to follow us on social networks, accept the receipt of push notifications and subscribe to our emails to be informed. For the latest in-game events and featured updates, be sure to check out this Help Center article. —The Pokémon GO team

