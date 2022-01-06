PHOTOS. Welcome 50! These celebrities will celebrate their five decades in 2022

Here you have a count of the celebrities who were born in 1972 and this year reach the fifth floor.

Diverse personalities are ready to blow out their 50 candles in the coming months. More than some already have plans to throw the house out the window with an unforgettable party or simply share with their family and friends.

What’s more, their various profiles on social networks will be the perfect settings for them to show off their half century of life.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: PHOTOS: They are the twins who were born in 2021 and 2022, only 15 minutes apart

If you are a fan of writing down the dates of your favorite famous, it’s time to take out your calendar and write down, it has been said.

Photo: AFP

Lupillo Rivera – January 30 (Aquarius)

The regional Mexican singer will be one of the first to take his place on the fifth floor. Despite his love scandals, the artist is one of those acclaimed by the fans.

Photo: AFP

Billie Joe Armstrong – February 17 (Aquarius)

The guitarist and vocalist of the group Green Day is more active than ever, although he recently canceled his performance in Miami to celebrate the New Year due to the increase in covid-19 cases.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https: //www.instagram.com/p/CYAo2yqjH_L/

Ivy Queen – March 4 (Pisces)

The reggaeton queen kicks off 2022 with a new tour, so the Puerto Rican star will be on a tight schedule during her birthday.

Photo: AFP

Jennifer Garner – April 17 (Aries)

One of the most beloved actresses in the world of Hollywood achieved fame with the series “Alias”, then followed by other film productions such as “Elektra” (2005), which stars with his ex Ben Affleck, “13 Going on 30 ”(2004),“ Dallas Buyers Club ”(2013),“ Peppermint ”(2018), among others.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CXWG8b3vfZO/

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock / La Roca) – May 2 (Taurus)

The former professional wrestler has carved out a juicy career on the big screen and is one of the highest grossing actors of the moment, even topping the list of the highest paid in the industry.

Photo: AFP

Sofía Vergara – July 10 (Gemenis)

The Colombian actress is one of the most famous Latinas on the small screen, with her role as Gloria in the series “Modern Family”, Sofía got four Emmy Award nominations. In addition, he has made great use of his charisma as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.” She is married to actor Joe Manganiello.

Photo: AFP

Juanes – August 9 (Leo)

The Colombian singer-songwriter has been awarded 26 Latin Grammys and recently starred in a viral video where he reveals his hatred for social networks.

Photo: AFP

Ben Affleck – August 15 (Leo)

The two-time Oscar winner will reach 50 years in the company of Jennifer López – if the relationship continues -. Despite the scandals, the also director and producer has remained busy with new projects that he hopes to premiere in 2022.

Photo: AFP

Cameron Diaz – August 30 (Virgo)

Since her retirement in 2014, the star of “There’s Something About Mary” and “Charlie’s Angels” has devoted herself to other projects, such as publishing two books on health and wellness and launching her own brand of organic and vegan wine. Avaline, in 2020.

Photo: AFP

Idris Elba – September 6 (Virgo)

One of the big bets for him to play the legendary James Bond, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Last year he focused on playing the bad guys, including Bloodsport in “The Suicide Squad” and ruffian Rufus Buck in “The Harder They Fall.”

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CVvSk04LTBW/

Adrián Uribe – September 8 (Virgo)

The Mexican actor, producer and comedian enjoys great popularity and conquered as host of the program “Who is the mask?”

Photo: AFP

Letizia Ortiz – September 15 (Virgo)

So far the royal house of Spain has not mentioned if it has planned a special celebration for the 50th birthday of the queen consort.

Photo: AFP

Gwyneth Paltrow – September 27 (Libra)

The Academy Award winner for “Shakespeare in Love” fell in love with her role as Pepper Potts in the “Iron Man” movies. She also stood out as the entrepreneur of her own brand of wellness and lifestyle products Goop.

Photo: AFP

Eminem – October 17 (Libra)

The American rapper remains on the sidelines with the media, but still very busy with his music and the occasional business like his pasta restaurant in Detroit called Mom’s Spaghetti.

Photo: AFP

Kate del Castillo – October 23 (Libra)

The eternal “Queen of the South” has established herself as an actress and businesswoman. He will return to Mexico to start a series based on “Anna Kerenina.”

Photo: AFP

Lee Jung-Jae – December 15 (Sagittarius)

Acclaimed for his roles in such films as “City of the Rising Sun” (1999), for which he won multiple awards for best actor. In 2021, he rose to international fame with the Netflix series “Squid Game.”

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CX1vfjvIIHo/

Jude Law – December 29 (Capricorn)

The British actor has played all manner of characters, from young Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” series and Commander Yon-Rogg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as an ambitious businessman in “The Nest.”