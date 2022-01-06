Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘The Last Movie’, dies at 82 – movie news

One of the directors who marked world cinema since the 70s, Peter Bogdanovich, has died at the age of 82. His most prominent films include ‘The Last Movie’ and ‘Mask’, he even commissioned an episode of ‘The Sopranos’.

This morning it was revealed that, one of the most influential directors in world cinematography and a two-time Oscar nominee, Peter bogdanovich, passed away at the age of 82, confirmed Variety through a report. Among his most remembered films is The last movie, for which he won the admiration of the Hollywood Academy, in addition to Mask, a film that contended for the Palme d’Or in 1985.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, Bogdanovich lost his life after midnight this Thursday due to natural causes. He was accompanied at his home in Los Angeles, California, his daughter assured the news site, Antonia Bogdanovich.

Peter Bogdanovich was born on July 30, 1939, in Kingston, New York.



Bogdanovich’s vision led filmmaking to be viewed under a new critical lens, as he was known for encouraging directors to tell unique and personal stories. In the same report of Variety who reported his death, a fragment of the text was rescued The New Biographical Dictionary of Film written by tycoon David Thomson.

Bogdanovich was a valuable French-inspired critic who insisted on the director as the author, so much so that many Americans began to take directors more seriously because of what he wrote.

The last movie he filmed was ‘Tangled on Broadway’ Owen Wilson and Jennifer Anniston.



The life of Peter bogdanovich in film and television he was not always behind the scenes, in fact, he has more than 50 credits as an actor. He even played Dr. Elliot Kupferberg in The Sopranos for 14 episodes. Bogdanovich’s talent and restlessness led him to get involved in projects of all kinds, that is how he lent his voice to give life to a psychologist in episode 14 of season 18 of The Simpsons.

The last movie he made to hit the big screen was Tangles on broadway, a comedy starring Owen wilson, Imogen poots, Rhys Ifans, Jennifer Aniston Y Kathryn hahn. The story continues to unfold in a new theatrical project, in which a love triangle is formed between a wife, an ex-lover, and one of the actresses.

Peter Bogdanovich has more than 30 credits as a director between films, series and documentaries; He also developed as a notable screenwriter with more than 14 scripts and also wrote and performed some songs included in his productions.