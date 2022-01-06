Paris Hilton, Ariana Grande and more wedding dresses that became 2021 favorites

The year 2021 was of love, and to prove the various weddings in the middle of the show that caused a sensation on social media, and that were starred by some of the most famous couples and darlings of the middle; in addition to the dream wedding dresses that were an important part of each link.

They say that wedding dress It is one of the most important garments in the life of a woman, and that is why it is inevitably one of the protagonists of every wedding, therefore, we made a list of our favorites from 2021.

2021 Wedding Dresses

Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande got married with Dalton Gomez in May 2021, in a very discreet ceremony of which later he shared some photographs, thanks to which we were able to see his beautiful wedding dress, signed by one of the most important designers in terms of bridal gowns, Vera Wang.

A design that according to Ariana Grande herself was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in the movie “Funny Face”, with a discreet and elegant bow at the top of her veil.

Fernanda Gómez’s wedding dress

For your spectacular wedding with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Fernanda Gomez wore two wedding dresses, the first signed by him Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab and the second for the Mexican, Benito Santos. Two dreamy dresses, full of details, rhinestones and various applications.

Alexia Hernández’s wedding dress

Although they still don’t have your religious wedding, in 2021, Alexia Hernández and Alex Fernández -son of Alejandro Fernández- they said “yes” to the civilian and in a spiritual ceremony, for this second wedding, the bride wore a delicate dress from the brand ‘Aire Barcelona’.

Lily Collins’ wedding dress

During September 2021, Lily Collins surprised by sharing photos of her wedding with the filmmaker Charlie mcdowell, and in these she looked like in a fairy tale, wearing a majestic dress signed by Ralph Lauren, which is said to have involved more than 200 hours of work with a very peculiar wedding veil in the form of a cape.

Gwen Stefani’s wedding dress

After five years of relationship with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani said “yes” in a wedding dress very much in her style, nothing conservative and with a “rocker” air, with a sweetheart neckline and a lot of transparency, signed by Vera Wang.

Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress

The niece of lady di, arrived at altar with Michael Lewis in a magical wedding dress that was designed by the Italian firm Dolce and Gabbana, full of lace, which was inspired by Grace Kelly.

Altair Jarabo’s wedding dress

At her fairytale wedding with him French businessman Frédéric García, Altair Jarabo she opted for a discreet but not insignificant strapless dress, full of applications, with a subtle and elegant train.

Meadow Walker’s wedding dress

Without a doubt, one of the most emotional weddings of 2021 was when Meadow Walker came to the altar Louis Thornton-Allan, on the arm of Vin Diesel, the great friend of his late father, Paul walker. For the moment, the young model opted for an elegant Givenchy dress.

Emma Bunton’s wedding dress

In mid-2021, “Baby Space” how is it known Emma bunton, got married with Jade jones, with whom he had a long relationship of 23 years. She was not a conventional bride but for the occasion she wore a fun and jovial Miu Miu mini dress.

Paris Hilton’s wedding dress

The paris hilton wedding with Carter Milliken Reum It was spectacular and to prove the celebration, in which the dress could not be for less. For your special day, Paris hilton She wore several dresses but the one she wore when she said “yes” was the one signed by Oscar de la Renta, full of flowers and tulle, like a dream.

Each of these dresses marked the bridal trends of 2021, and thanks to their dreamy designs, they became the favorites of the year.