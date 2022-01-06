overcrowded emergency rooms and shortage of staff due to contagions

AP.- Before the new contagions of the variant Omicron of coronavirus, the hospital staff from U.S It is exhausted and without resources. They are mired in a mess that is different from previous waves of Covid-19as emergency rooms are overwhelmed by the large number of infected patients arriving.

This time, they are dealing with a severe shortage because many health workers are getting sick with variant fast spreading. In some hospitals, up to two-thirds of the staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

At the same time, hospitals report that those infected with Omicron variant are not as serious as those that entered during the last wave, in which the Delta variant. The uintensive care units they are not so full and the fans they are not as necessary as before.

However, the number of patients arriving for care is prompting hospitals to cut back on non-emergency surgeries, while US troops National Guard They have been sent to various states to help out at the medical centers.

Almost two years after the pandemic, frustration and fatigue increase among healthcare workers. “This is getting very tiring, and I am being very courteous in saying that,” said Dr. Robert Glasgow of the University of Utah, which has hundreds of sick and quarantined workers.

Approximately 85,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, little less than the peak of Delta of approximately 94 thousand people at the beginning of September 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English). The all-time high during the pandemic was around 125,000 in January last year.

Dr. Fritz François, head of hospital operations of NYU Langone Health in the city of New York, said that approximately 65% ​​of Covid patients recently admitted to their facilities were hospitalized primarily for something else and were found incidentally to have the virus.

In two large hospitals in Seattle During the past two weeks, three-quarters of the 64 patients who tested positive for coronavirus they were admitted with a different diagnosis.

Joanne Spetz, Associate Director of Research at the Healthforce Center of the University of California at San Francisco, said the growing number of cases can be interpreted in two ways. Lack of symptom shows that vaccines, the reinforcement and the immunity natural from previous infections are working, he explained. The bad news is that the numbers mean that the coronavirus it is spreading rapidly, and a percentage of those people will end up needing hospitalization.

This week, 36% of hospitals in California they reported a critical shortage of staff. Some hospitals report that up to a quarter of their workers are out for health-related reasons. virussaid Kiyomi Burchill, vice president for policy at the California Hospital Association and in charge of matters related to the pandemic.

In response, hospitals are turning to temporary staffing agencies or transferring patients.

The university of Utah you are rescheduling surgeries that are not urgent. In Florida, a hospital temporarily closed its maternity ward due to staff shortages.

In Alabama, where the majority of the population is not vaccinated, an urgent request was made for people to go elsewhere to get Covid-19 tests and that they treat their symptoms at home except in cases that require hospitalization. The treatment rooms were so crowded that some patients had to be evaluated in the hallways.

Until Monday, the state of New York had just over 10,000 people in the hospital with coronavirus, including 5,500 in the city of New York. It is the highest figure the entity has recorded since the disastrous spring of 2020.