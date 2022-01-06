Oscar 2022: Disney Highlights Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and More for Eternals Campaign | marvel | Movies and series
The team behind the UCM is promoting their 26th film, Eternals, which will be available in streaming from January 12. The film features great performers such as Salma Hayek Y Angelina Jolie. Such has been the impact on the superhero feature film genre that Disney has decided to launch a campaign to promote the film to the Oscars.
While the film has garnered mixed reviews, director Chloé Zhao and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have urged fans to judge the film for themselves. In that sense, Disney has announced who they hope will be in the running for the most prestigious awards in entertainment.
Eternals begins career for the Oscars
Through your page www.disneystudiosawards.com and under the title For your considerationDisney has presented a list of names that should be nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards in relation to Eternals.
The list features names in nearly every Oscar category, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige for Best Picture Producer and Chloé Zhao for Best Director. Also, there are stars like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek as best supporting actress and Richard Madden as best actor. Here is the complete list:
- Better Image:
- Kevin Feige
- Nate Moore.
- Best Director:
- Chloé Zhao.
- Best actress:
- Gemma Chan.
- Best Actor:
- Richard Madden.
- Best Supporting Actress:
- Lia mchugh
- Lauren Ridloff
- Salma Hayek
- Angelina Jolie.
- Best Supporting Actor:
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Barry keoghan
- Don lee
- Kit Harington.
- Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo.
- Best Cinematography:
- Ben Davis, BSC.
- Best Production Design:
- Production Designer: Eve Stewart
- Stage decorator: Michael Standish.
- Better sound:
- Addison Teague, Daniel Laurie, Lora Hirschberg, Juan Peralta, and Gareth John.
- Best Film Editing:
- Craig Wood, ACE, Dylan Tichenor, ACE.
- Best Costume Design:
- Sammy Sheldon Differ.
- Best makeup and hairstyle:
- Frances Hannon and Karen Cohenñ
- Better visual effects:
- Stephane Ceretti, Matt Aitken, Daniele Bigi, and Neil Corbould.
- Best Original Score:
- Ramin Djawadi.