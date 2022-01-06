Oribe Peralta would already have a new team outside of Mexican soccer

Last December the adventure of Oribe Peralta with Chivas de Guadalajara. The historic Mexican striker could barely score two goals in this stage with the Guadalajara, a situation that led the club to dispense with his services and not offer him an extension in the bond between the parties.

Since then, the ‘Cepillo’ has been looking for a new squad at 37 years old with which to put the ‘finishing touch’ on a career full of many destinations. In principle, there was talk of Santos Laguna as the team that would assume the signing of the gunner, but as the weeks went by the interest of the ‘laguneros’ was diminishing.

However, a new door seems to have opened for Peralta’s intentions. According to the newspaper El Salvador, the Alianza club would be interested in hiring the one born in Torreón for this same campaign. Provided and according to this information, the representative of Carlos “Gullit” Peña he would be the link in the negotiation.

Manuel Urenta, Gullit agent and former player of the FAS, is having approaches with the recent soccer champion of that country to bring the negotiations to fruition. In addition, the Alliance is in need of attacking power after the departure of its scorer in this winter market.

If the operation is completed, the former Chivas striker would add another team to his long list of teams in which he has defended different colors. In addition to the Flock, Peralta also went through Monarcas Morelia, León, Monterrey, Santos Laguna, Jaguares of Chiapas and America. Alianza would be the first team in which he played outside of Mexican soil.