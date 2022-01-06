Orbelín Pineda goes to Spain without debt in Cruz Azul

Editorial Mediotiempo

Orbelín Pineda traveled tonight to Spain to report with his new team after his departure from Cruz Azul. The player made it clear that his departure from the celestial club was through the front door and now he will undertake the european adventure with the Celta Vigo.

“I’m doing fine. I left a star on the shield and went out the front door. I have no debt to anyone, no teammates, no coaching staff and no directives and now I have a beautiful experience ”, he said.

The Mexican soccer player will report with Chacho Coudet and will meet again with Néstor Araujo, whom he knows from the Mexican National Team.

“Is a nice stage. You have to make the most of it “.

It should be noted that Pineda he left as a free player after he did not reach an agreement with the cement board for a renovation in the summer, so he began to analyze his options and at the end of this year he signed with Celta to achieve the European dream after passing through Querétaro, Chivas and the Machine with whom he was crowned in the Guard1anes 2021.

He noted that one day he will return to Cruz Azul

In an interview with TUDN, the Mexican said goodbye to the celestial fans in an emotional way. In fact, in the conversation he assured that one day will return with the cement set, who joined their ranks in 2019.

“Now I have another country and another culture, I hope to engage as quickly as possible. Life was made for that, to continue celebrating everything you do. “(…) It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon”.