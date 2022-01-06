Only two Liga MX teams have reported the application of a booster vaccine

Mikel Arriola indicated that the players have their full two-vaccination schedule, but only a couple of teams have applied the reinforcement.

Mikel Arriola, president of the MX League, reported that, given the increase in infections of Covid-19 Due to the Ómicron variant, only two teams from the First Division of Mexican soccer have reported that their members already have the booster vaccine, the rest of the clubs remain with the complete table that was applied during 2021.

“We have the vaccination data for the first and second semesters of last year, with respect to all teams. Today’s data, which only two teams have presented, is the data of ‘booster‘, but in this case, technically, we would have the players vaccinated with their full schedule. Only two teams have reported that they have already taken the players to get the third vaccine, the famous’booster‘”, informed the president of the MX League in an interview for Spicy Soccer.

Mikel Arriola highlighted the fact that the rescheduling of Santos-Tigres did not affect other days Imago7

“The fact of being vaccinated does not exempt from being able to become infected and contagious, it is what we have already seen from the Delta strain to the Omicron strain. That is why it is important that in addition to having the complete vaccination scheme, the result of the antigen test or the PCR test is obtained to prove that this player is not infected and cannot be contagious ”.

So far, the Santos vs. Tigres of the opening date of the Clausura 2022 is the only game that will change the date, it happened from January 8 to 12. However, it will be tomorrow when it is known if the duel between Pumas and Toluca will be played on Sunday, January 9 or another day will be sought.

“Tomorrow we will cut the Toluca game. The tests began, tomorrow we already have the sum of all, in terms of positives and negatives, and we will make the determination. It is very important to underline that we have been able to preserve the integrity of the match itself because we are not rescheduling the match for another match, that implies that we avoid side effects ”.