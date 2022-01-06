‘On a trip with the Derbez’ and ‘LOL’ in the most watched of Prime Video

Amazon Mexico has revealed the best-selling products in its store during 2021 in our country as well as the most popular songs and artists from Amazon Music and the Most viewed movies and series by Prime Video.





In terms of purchases, the seven most requested products in the store were revealed, where we highlight the PlayStation 5, which despite having limited availability, remained in the top positions. The information did not specify that they have an order.

Although the model of the AirPods is not mentioned, according to the name and the image that showed us these would be the second generation. The appearance of Lyson continues to show the importance of consumers in purchase products to combat infections from COVID-19 or other illnesses.

Moving on to Prime Video, few positions were revealed, but the most interesting thing is that most are Mexican productions. As for the most watched movies of the year we have ‘War of Tomorrow’, the exclusive production of the service with Chris Pratt in the starring role.

The other film is ‘Guerra de Likes’ with Regina Blandón and Ludwika Paleta. Meanwhile in series we have ‘On a trip with the Derbez’ and ‘The game of keys’ with its second seasons and ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ with its third season.

These last two series were released in September and December respectivelyTherefore, being in the first places of the most viewed in this short period of time is also an achievement to be highlighted.

Moving on to Amazon Music, Bad Bunny, Luis Miguel, Chirstian Nodal, Shakira and Maulma were the most listened to artists, while the most popular genres were Latin, pop and regional Mexican music.

The Most listened songs from the platform were ‘Bottle after bottle’ by Gera MX and Chistian Nodal, ‘Todo de ti’ by Rauw Alejandro and ‘DÁKITI’ by Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez.

In addition to these, the three songs from Amazon Originals, which They are exclusive versions of the platform they were ‘Solo un Sueño’ also by Chrostian Nodal, ‘Hawaii (Pop Version)’ by Maluma and ‘When the party’s over’ by Chad Lawson.

Finally, Amazon also revealed that in the Prime Gaming section, content for ‘League of Legends’, ‘Call of Duty Mobile’, ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’, ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘FIFA 22’ was the most exchanges obtained in 2021.

For a couple of days you can already buy the free Prime Gaming games for the month of January, having as a strong card ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ and ‘Total War: Warhammer’ as well as six other titles at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Some of the links in this publication may belong to an affiliate program. None of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.