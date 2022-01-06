Novak Djokovic case: the Serb, deported

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

End of the novel? Finally, it was communicated to Novak Djokovic that his visa was rejected and that he will leave Australia this Thursday.

Meanwhile, his lawyers are in the process of challenging the decision, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Age Y Sydney morning herald.

The decision comes after concerns were raised about the evidence supporting his exemption from the vaccine, as well as a potentially flawed visa application.

The Victorian government claimed it rejected an overnight application to sponsor the world’s No. 1 visa hours before it landed in Melbourne.

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been instrumental in Australia having one of the world’s lowest death rates from COVID. We continue to be vigilant, “Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself announced on social media.

Srdjan Djokovic, Novak’s father, had reported that he was being held in one of the Melbourne Airport lounges, without access to his mobile phone and unable to contact any member of his team. Isolated and with two security guards outside the room, the Serb tried to prove the validity of his medical exemption.

Based on this, the Serbian Foreign Ministry would have summoned Daniel Emery, Australian Ambassador to Serbia, for a face-to-face interview to give explanations for the conditions in which Djokovic is being held at Melbourne Airport. “Our state demands that the world’s first racket be released immediately, something that has also been requested by the Serbian Ambassador, who contacted the player and took all possible measures”