Nintendo Switch sold 5.3 million units in Japan in 2021

Nintendo Switch continues to demonstrate its dominance in Japan. As they share from Games Industry, the console would have managed to sell in 2021 in the Japanese country 5.3 million units, making it the dominant platform by far. In fact, it is shared, Nintendo Switch has sold in Japan five times more than all other consoles combined for sale throughout the year. A record figure that is very difficult to replicate.

We leave you with the complete data:

Japanese console sales for 2021:

– Switch sold 5.3m, 5x all other consoles combined

– PS5 sold 10x Xbox Series X | S

– PS4 sold 8,000 more than Xbox X | S

– 3DS sold almost 30,000 units (who’s still buying 3DS?) Https://t.co/2rNJig0wUv – James Batchelor (@James_Batchelor) January 6, 2022

Dominance of Nintendo Switch in Japan it is due, above all, to an exemplary and constant game catalog that brings together all kinds of experiences. This year, it is expected that Nintendo will continue to show its success with a multitude of games of great weight in the console’s catalog, such as Splatoon 3, Kirby and the forgotten land, Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Legends: Arceus or the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; without a doubt, there are going to be titles for all tastes! And honestly, we can’t wait.

What do you think? Are you surprised by the gigantic success that the Nintendo platform is having? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments! Be that as it may, we will keep you informed about how the situation is evolving also throughout this year.