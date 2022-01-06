Nintendo launches more New Year’s deals in the American Switch eShop: complete list of discounts – Nintenderos

Good news from Nintendo. The company has launched a new promotion for this season with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

As shared, this promotion will be available from today until January 16, 2022. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various featured titles. For now these offers are available only in America, but remember that you can access the eShop of this territory by following these steps. You also have other offers available in the European eShop.

Here you have the complete list:

ARMS – $ 41.99 (normally $ 59.99)

BoxBoy + BoxGirl – $ 6.99 (normally $ 9.99)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – $ 27.99 (normally $ 39.99)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker + DLC – $ 32.18 (normally $ 45.98)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – $ 27.99 (normally $ 39.99)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $ 41.99 (normally $ 59.99)

Dragon Quest Builders – $ 34.99 (normally $ 49.99)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $ 34.99 (normally $ 49.99)

Fitness Boxing – $ 34.99 (normally $ 49.99)

Fitness Boxing 2 – $ 34.99 (normally $ 49.99)

GO Vacation – $ 34.99 (normally $ 49.99)

Kirby Fighters 2 – $ 13.99 (normally $ 19.99)

Mario Tennis Aces – $ 41.99 (normally $ 59.99)

Super Mario Maker 2 – $ 41.99 (normally $ 59.99)

What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.

Available in the Nintendo Switch eShop

Nintendo eShop is the official store for digital games on Nintendo Switch. Download your favorite games instantly to your console at any time and from the comfort of your home. Get your hands on a variety of deals, enjoy deep discounts, and discover tons of free games and trial versions. Choose the payment method that suits you best and recover 5% of each digital purchase, which you can then use to get a discount on your next game. Buy now!

Fountain.