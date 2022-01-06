Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”

By Rollo Ross

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem unveiled their latest film “Being the Ricardos” in Los Angeles on Monday about Hollywood icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom “I Love. Lucy “, but they were also a couple off the screen.

Tony Hale, who plays the sitcom’s executive producer, Jess Oppenheimer, said audiences don’t need to know “I Love Lucy” before seeing the film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

“Sorkin always wanted us to focus on the humanity of what these characters live through,” Hale said. “They are human beings facing great challenges.”

During a week in the sitcom’s production, Ball is not only accused of being a communist by the media, but Arnaz is reportedly being unfaithful to him. She also discovers that she is pregnant.

Despite showing the couple at their lowest point, their daughter Lucie Arnaz has praised the production, saying Kidman has “the soul of my mother.”

Bardem told Reuters that it was not ideal to shoot the film during the pandemic, as he and Kidman were unable to meet before filming to create a comfortable relationship.

“But it happened. It happened because she is a great actress, and we did our homework and we came very prepared for it,” Bardem said, referring to Kidman.

"Being the Ricardos" will debut in US theaters on December 10 before being brought to streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.